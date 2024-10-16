MAFS UK's Hannah shares loving message for Orson amid 'cheating scandal'

Hannah has taken to social media to praise Orson for supporting her during a tricky episode of MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight bride Hannah has praised Orson for supporting her during a difficult episode of the hit reality show, amid reports the pair cheat on their partners later in the series.

MAFS UK bride Hannah has taken to social media to share a sweet message about Richelle's groom Orson, saying that she "appreciates him so much" amid reports of a cheating scandal between the pair.

This comes after Tuesday's episode of Married At First Sight saw the couples take off for a retreat in the Suffolk countryside, and while love was in the air for couples such as Kieran and Kristina and Emma and Caspar, things went from bad to worse for Hannah and Stephen.

During the episode, some of the cast could be seen discussing a moment following the commitment ceremony where Hannah asked Orson to hold her hand to make husband Stephen jealous.

This was followed by claims that Hannah gave Ryan a "foot massage" and told Alex he was "her favourite boy," causing a divide between the brides, especially Holly and Polly who did not take kindly to the information.

Orson became flirty with Hannah during the episode of MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

In the episode, Hannah also turned to Orson for support, visiting his accommodation at the retreat to clear the air on the hand-holding incident. During the chat, Orson told Hannah he would support her, before the conversation turned quite flirty between the pair.

Sharing a clip of the moment on her Instagram, Hannah wrote: "I do smile. I can listen. I can be calm & collected. I can be all these things when I'm heard & appreciated. It's nice to see me smile again finally - it's been a while so seeing me smile for the first time in two weeks is a nice feeling and made that whole episode a tiny bit easier to watch!"

In a post on her Instagram grid, Hannah thanked fellow bride Amy for supporting her, before moving on the Orson, writing: "And can’t forget Hugh Hefner himself 🤣 @orson_nurse for showing me good guys do exist & ones who will have your back, who will listen & let you feel heard & seen - I appreciate you so much! 🤍."

Hannah shared a message of thanks to Amy and Luke, before praising Orson in the same post. Picture: Instagram

It was earlier this week that the Mail Online reported that it is Hannah and Orson who are the cast members who will be hit with a cheating scandal later in the series.

A TV source told the publication: "Hannah and Orson's betrayal is revealed during one of the commitment ceremonies after Sacha blurted out the truth behind their closeness."

They continued: "Their affair rocks the cast who have all been trying to navigate their marriages with advice from the relationship experts and the last thing you expect is for two couples to break their vows.

"It causes uproar and confusion, especially for Richelle, who hoped she could progress in her romance with Orson. As for Stephen, he sees Hannah cheating as an excuse to pursue another bride and he ups the ante with Sionainn despite the fact she's married to Ryan."

Hannah and Stephen had a great wedding day, however, their romance has gone from bad to worse since the honeymoon. Picture: Channel 4

While Hannah and Ryan's wedding day was a great success, it was on their honeymoon that things turned sour. During an argument, Hannah appeared to be on the edge of revealing a secret of Stephen's he had shared with her in confidence, leading to the groom losing all trust for his wife.

When they moved into the apartments, the romance was still in a bad place, and during the commitment ceremony, Stephen made it clear that he was done and voted to leave the experiment.

However, because Hannah voted to stay, he agreed to remain in the experiment for another week.