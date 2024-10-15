What is MAFS UK star Stephen's secret? Everything we know about the off-camera comment

By Hope Wilson

What is Married At First Sight's Stephen's secret? Here is everything we know about what he told Hannah.

Married At First Sight UK groom Stephen Nolson, 33, hasn't had the smoothest of starts to his marriage with Hannah Norburn, 33, as the pair have constantly clashed.

Whilst rumours have continued to swirl regarding the bride's 'feud' with her fellow cast members, and reported 'affair' with another participant, viewers have now turned their attention to her husband.

After a dramatic honeymoon which saw the couple argue virtually non-stop, the topic of a 'secret' told off-camera made its way to our screens. Fans became even more curious when Stephen appeared to become irate when Hannah threatened to mention it on camera.

But what is MAFS UK Stephen's secret? Here is everything we know about the Married At First Sight drama.

What is Stephen from MAFS's secret?

During their first few days of marriage, it appears that Stephen told his wife Hannah a 'family secret' off-camera, and the pair seem to have agreed not to discuss this on the show.

Despite this, the 'secret' came up in conversation during a heated argument on their honeymoon, with Stephen telling Hannah: "Don't you dare go down that route!" when she threatened to expose the information.

This led many fans to took to X, formally known as Twitter, to question what the groom told his bride.

One user wrote: "I NEED to know Stephen’s family gossip"

With a second adding: "What did he tell Hannah after knowing her for a day that would ruin his relationship with his family?"

It is currently unknown what Stephen's 'secret' is, however it is being brought up a lot on the show quite a lot, leading to plenty of speculation.

While Stephen has not publicly commented on what information he told his new wife, Hannah has taken to social media to defend herself and state that she did not break any 'promises' she made to Stephen.

Posting on Instagram, the bride wrote: "As you can clearly see/hear. I didn’t break any on/off camera promises. He did. He said things I’d done/said privately. I didn’t.

"I never eluded to spilling any ‘secrets’ or personal info about anybody. Literally no words left my mouth in any form along those lines. I asked if he would like it if I did it to him as he had just done to me! I then proceeded to walk away to make sure I didn’t say anything else because I didn’t want to treat him how he had just treated me.

"He jumped to that conclusion on his own then used it as what he thought had happened but watching it back I can say categorically with concrete evidence I did not threaten any ‘family secrets’ in any way."

At the time of writing the pair have continued to remain in the experiment, with Hannah and Stephen appearing to be listening to the advice of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

However in future episodes it looks like these two hit another roadblock in their relationship, after Polly Sellman, 29, accuses Hannah of asking Orson Nurse, 41, to 'hold her hand' in order to make Stephen 'jealous'.

Viewers will have to continue watching to see how these relationships turn out...