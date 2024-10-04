Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight couple Amy and Luke still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Married At First Sight UK is set to welcome its first late arrivals to the show, in the form of Amy and Luke.

The 27-year-old wedding planner bride and her 30-year-old prison education manager husband tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in front of family and friends. However it wasn't the dream start for the pair after Amy admitted she had got the 'ick' from the groom.

However, as the other couples deal with their issues, will experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas be able to help Amy and Luke with their marriage? We can't wait to see how their partnership plays out!

Amy and Luke were late arrivals on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

It is currently unknown whether Amy and Luke are in a relationship, as their marriage is still yet to play out on the show.

As per the rules of Married At First Sight, neither the bride nor the groom are able to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes have aired.

However we have done some sleuthing and found that both Amy and Luke do follow each other on Instagram, meaning relations between the pair may be positive.

Amy and Luke were wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Luke and Amy's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Amy and Luke were the first late arrival couple to be wed on MAFS UK season nine. The pair saw sparks fly when they first met, however things took a turn when Amy admitted her husband had given her the 'ick'.