MAFS UK new couples revealed as six cast members join experiment

MAFS UK are adding some new couples to the experiment. Picture: Channel 4/Channel Nine

By Hope Wilson

Who are the new Married At First Sight couples? Here is everything we know about the season nine brides and grooms.

Married At First Sight UK is set to have three more surprise weddings this week, as the new contestants are announced.

While series nine has already brought awkward weddings, tense honeymoons and split rumours aplenty, fans can look forward to six new cast members joining the experiment in the coming days.

Earlier this week two new brides, Amy, 27, and Hannah, 33, were revealed taking part in this series of MAFS UK, as they hope experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson will help them find their perfect partner.

As tensions continue to rise between the current couples, it looks like the new brides and grooms will also be bringing the fireworks to Married At First Sight UK.

The MAFS UK cast is expanding. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about two of the new brides, a source told The Sun: "Hannah is wild - she comes in like a wrecking ball and will shake up the show. And Amy’s a real character - she’s not shy about looking for love so has high hopes the experts will work their magic and find her a match for life."

Whilst it isn't clear right now who these two will be marrying, it is known that Amy's wedding will air on Thursday the 3rd of October, while Hannah's nuptials will be shown on Monday the 7th of October.

Hannah and Amy are joining the MAFS UK cast. Picture: Channel 4

The bio for Hannah reads: "Fun, fabulous, with big opinions but no filter, Hannah is quite the extrovert, who doesn’t stick to the norm.

"Straying away from how the rest of her family live, Hannah hasn’t gone down the route of settling down early and has focused on growing her business instead.

"Beneath the tough and ambitious exterior, Hannah admits she’s put up walls but does have a softer side that she lets people see every now and again.

"Single for two years, she believes she’s only ever met boys and not men. She wants someone who is strong, keen and ready to keep up with her energy and give her the time and effort she deserves."

Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling are experts on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Similarly, Amy's bio states: "Northern girl Amy has spent the last few years planning weddings at an events management company, where she’s been helping brides and grooms create the dream day she’s always wanted.

"Looking at wedding dresses and venues, and tasting cake samples every day, Amy is constantly reminded of just how single she is. But might her luck be about to change?

"After having three serious relationships that have never felt right, Amy is happy to relinquish control and leave her love life in the hands of experts who can do the hard work for her.

"She’s hoping they’ll help her find someone who she can truly fall in love with."

It is expected the four other contestants joining the series will be announced in the next few days.

After the current cast all made it through their first commitment ceremony, will these new brides and grooms do the same? We can't wait to find out!