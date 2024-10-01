MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie 'confirm split' as bride is spotted kissing new partner

1 October 2024, 14:59

MAFS UK couple Charlie and Eve are rumoured to have split
MAFS UK couple Charlie and Eve are rumoured to have split. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight UK couple Charlie and Eve seem to have broken-up after one of them was pictured with a new romantic interest...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK couple Charlie and Eve appear to have separated, after one of the brides was seen canoodling with someone else whilst on holiday.

As their journey on MAFS UK season nine continues to air, it looks like these two have already called it quits and the support from Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas hasn't been able to solve their relationship issues.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Eve can be seen hugging another woman who isn't Charlie. The 31-year-old was also reportedly seen kissing this mystery woman in Ibiza days earlier, according to the publication.

A fan who spotted Eve with her new love told The Sun: "As a fan of MAFS UK I was shocked to see Eve with her hand around someone else other than Charlie. I was really rooting for them and they were one of my favourite couples."

Eve and Charlie have had a rocky time on MAFS UK
Eve and Charlie have had a rocky time on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after the pair had a rocky time on honeymoon, with Charlie threatening to quit the experiment after she and Eve hit a wall in their marriage.

However the pair returned to the UK and moved in together, but this didn't put a stop to their issues as they continued to bicker during their first couple task.

In one uncomfortable scene the former lovebirds clashed when Eve refused to write a letter to Charlie, despite her wife completing the task for her.

Watch MAFS UK's Charlie and Eve argue here:

MAFS UK stars Eve and Charlie clash

During their first commitment ceremony the couple decided to put the past behind them and move forward in their relationship.

But it looks like their partnership will come to an end soon as Eve has also hinted that she has a new girlfriend.

Prior to her marriage airing, Eve shared an image on Instagram of herself holding hands with an unnamed woman.

Eve and Charlie decided to stay together at the first commitment ceremony
Eve and Charlie decided to stay together at the first commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

The TV star captioned the post: "Out looking fairy traps 🧚 🪤 🌲" however she failed to address who her new partner may be.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed neither Eve nor Charlie followed each other on the social media platform, hinting that all may not be well between the pair.

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

MAFS fans noticed an editing error on last night's episode

MAFS UK viewers spot glaring editing error during first dinner party

The location of the MAFS UK apartments have been revealed

MAFS UK apartment and dinner party location details revealed

Orson and Richelle haven't had the best start on MAFS UK

Furious MAFS UK fans brand Richelle a ‘red flag’ after snubbing ‘vulnerable’ husband Orson

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married for more than a decade

Inside Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's marriage and family life

Adam Brody has just landed in a new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody facts: Actor's age, relationships, children and TV and movies

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

Giovanni Pernice was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, height, dancing career and Instagram revealed