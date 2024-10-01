MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie 'confirm split' as bride is spotted kissing new partner

MAFS UK couple Charlie and Eve are rumoured to have split. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight UK couple Charlie and Eve seem to have broken-up after one of them was pictured with a new romantic interest...

Married At First Sight UK couple Charlie and Eve appear to have separated, after one of the brides was seen canoodling with someone else whilst on holiday.

As their journey on MAFS UK season nine continues to air, it looks like these two have already called it quits and the support from Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas hasn't been able to solve their relationship issues.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Eve can be seen hugging another woman who isn't Charlie. The 31-year-old was also reportedly seen kissing this mystery woman in Ibiza days earlier, according to the publication.

A fan who spotted Eve with her new love told The Sun: "As a fan of MAFS UK I was shocked to see Eve with her hand around someone else other than Charlie. I was really rooting for them and they were one of my favourite couples."

Eve and Charlie have had a rocky time on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after the pair had a rocky time on honeymoon, with Charlie threatening to quit the experiment after she and Eve hit a wall in their marriage.

However the pair returned to the UK and moved in together, but this didn't put a stop to their issues as they continued to bicker during their first couple task.

In one uncomfortable scene the former lovebirds clashed when Eve refused to write a letter to Charlie, despite her wife completing the task for her.

Watch MAFS UK's Charlie and Eve argue here:

MAFS UK stars Eve and Charlie clash

During their first commitment ceremony the couple decided to put the past behind them and move forward in their relationship.

But it looks like their partnership will come to an end soon as Eve has also hinted that she has a new girlfriend.

Prior to her marriage airing, Eve shared an image on Instagram of herself holding hands with an unnamed woman.

Eve and Charlie decided to stay together at the first commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

The TV star captioned the post: "Out looking fairy traps 🧚 🪤 🌲" however she failed to address who her new partner may be.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed neither Eve nor Charlie followed each other on the social media platform, hinting that all may not be well between the pair.