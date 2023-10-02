Married At First Sight Charlene Douglas: How old is she, is she married and does she have children?
2 October 2023, 15:50
How old is Charlene Douglas, is she married and does she have any children? Here are all the answers.
Married At First Sight star Charlene Douglas has become a fan favourite on the show, known for giving practical advice to help the couple's grow their relationship from strangers to partners.
Charlene first joined MAFS back in 2021, with her warm heart and supportive personality shining on the show. However this isn't Charlene's first time on an E4 series as she previously appeared as a sex therapist on The Sex Clinic.
Alongside Paul Carrick Brunson and Mel Schilling, Charlene and the team aim to help singletons find their perfect match.
How old is Charlene Douglas, is she married and does she have any children? Here is everything you need to know.
How old is Charlene Douglas?
Charlene Douglas is 42-years-old.
She is from London and lives in the capital.
Is Charlene Douglas married?
Charlene Douglas is not married.
She keeps her personal life quite private, so it is unclear if Charlene is currently in a relationship.
Does Charlene Douglas have children?
Charlene Douglas does not have any children.
