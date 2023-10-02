Married At First Sight Charlene Douglas: How old is she, is she married and does she have children?

2 October 2023, 15:50

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson says show is 'completely real'

By Hope Wilson

How old is Charlene Douglas, is she married and does she have any children? Here are all the answers.

Married At First Sight star Charlene Douglas has become a fan favourite on the show, known for giving practical advice to help the couple's grow their relationship from strangers to partners.

Charlene first joined MAFS back in 2021, with her warm heart and supportive personality shining on the show. However this isn't Charlene's first time on an E4 series as she previously appeared as a sex therapist on The Sex Clinic.

Alongside Paul Carrick Brunson and Mel Schilling, Charlene and the team aim to help singletons find their perfect match.

How old is Charlene Douglas, is she married and does she have any children? Here is everything you need to know.

Charlene Douglas is one of the Married At First Sight experts
Charlene Douglas is one of the Married At First Sight experts. Picture: Instagram/Charlene Douglas

How old is Charlene Douglas?

Charlene Douglas is 42-years-old.

She is from London and lives in the capital.

Charlene Douglas is a sex therapist
Charlene Douglas is a sex therapist. Picture: Instagram/Charlene Douglas

Is Charlene Douglas married?

Charlene Douglas is not married.

She keeps her personal life quite private, so it is unclear if Charlene is currently in a relationship.

Charlene Douglas has been part of Married At First Sight since 2021
Charlene Douglas has been part of Married At First Sight since 2021. Picture: Instagram/Charlene Douglas

Does Charlene Douglas have children?

Charlene Douglas does not have any children.

