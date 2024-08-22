When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start? Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

When will Married At First Sight UK be back? Everything we know about MAFS UK season 9 start date so far.

Married At First Sight UK will return to our screens for series 9 later this year, with a first look from one of the upcoming weddings being shared on social media this week.

The hit E4 reality show, which sees strangers meet for the first time on their wedding day, hasn't been on our screens since last year where we watched the experts successfully match Tasha and Paul (who are still together now) while the likes of Ella Morgan and JJ Slater broke the show rules.

Recently, the E4 reality show revealed the first two participants of Married At First Sight 2024, (30-year-old Kristina and 28-year-old mechanic Kieran) leaving many fans of the show questioning; when does MAFS UK 2024 start?

Here's everything we know about the release date for Married At First Sight UK 2024 so far.

Will this year's MAFS couples be luckier in love than Jay and Luke from season 8? Picture: Channel 4

When does Married At First Sight UK start?

The start date for Married At First Sight UK is yet to be confirmed, however, we know that there isn't too long to wait for season 9 to kick off.

MAFS will be returning to E4 later this year with a new series and a host of new brides and grooms looking for love, with the upcoming episodes already being teased on the channel in the advert breaks of Celebs Go Dating.

If we look back at the time of year MAFS has started in the past, we can get a better idea of when to expect the new couples on our screens - in 2023, season 8 of Married At First Sight UK kicked off on Monday, 18th September, while season 7 was released the year prior on Monday, 29th August.

While this does not confirm anything (and we will keep you updated on here when we have a confirmed date), this does tell us there's not long to wait now!

What we do know, however, is that Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas will all return as experts on MAFS UK, helping guide the brides and grooms through their new relationships.