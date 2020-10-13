Married at First Sight UK 2020: How old is Paul C Brunson and what is his net worth?

Paul C Brunson is an expert on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

Who is Married at First Sight UK expert Paul C Brunson, is he married and what is his net worth? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our screens this October, with four brave people getting married to their ‘perfect match’ on the same day they met them.

And one of the experts responsible for matching Michelle and Owen and Shareen and David is Paul C Brunson.

So, let’s find out more about Paul and his family…

How old is Paul C Brunson and what is his real name?

Paul Carrick Brunson is 46-years-old and is best known for his role as a love doctor on Celebs Go Dating.

Paul Brunson is an expert on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4

He is from the US, and also describes himself as an entrepreneur, TV presenter and ‘the world’s most influential matchmaker’.

He has a degree in business and started his career as an analyst at an investment bank before starting his matchmaking firm PCB Agency in 2009.

He is also the author of book ‘It's Complicated (But It Doesn't Have to Be): A Modern Guide to Finding and Keeping Love.’

Before replacing Eden Blackman on Celebs Go Dating in 2018, Paul previously appeared as a co-host on Oprah Winfrey's show Lovetown.

Who is Paul C Brunson’s wife and how many children do they have?

Paul married his wife Jill in 2000 after the pair met at Old Dominion University in Virginia, USA.

They have two sons together, Liam and Kingston, and Paul often shares adorable photos of the whole family on Instagram.

On his website, Paul says their ‘journey has been the greatest teacher in my life. The lessons have come in moments of pain and pleasure.’

The couple work together, and Jill says it helps them stay connected, as she told Black and Married With Kids: “It allows us to spend time together where we’d otherwise be unable to.

“Paul travels a lot so when he is around, we get to have lunch dates. If we didn’t work together, chances are that may not happen as often. I think it’s helped us stay close.”

What is Paul C Brunson’s net worth?

It is unknown exactly how much Paul is worth, with idolnetworth.com stating he has a worth of $75million (£57.6million).

