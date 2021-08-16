Married at First Sight UK 2021: Meet the new contestants including a charity worker and reality star

Married at First Sight is back on our screens this autumn, with a brand new bunch of singletons looking for The One.

After the success of the Australian series over lockdown, now Channel 4 bosses are hoping the UK version will be just as popular.

While there’s no confirmation on when the 2021 series will kick off, let’s meet the new contestants….

Adam

Adam has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Adam is a 26-year-old from Doncaster. He works as an electrician and describes himself as ‘competitive’.

He said his ideal match would have nice eyes and be ‘naturally pretty’, as well as ambitious, spontaneous, and positive.

Adam loves pushing himself, being challenged, and trying new things, so wants to see his potential partner challenge him in a new way.

Ant

Ant has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

28-year-old Ant is a Business Development specialist from Manchester.

The perfect person for Ant would be someone who is a funny, bubbly, ambitious person and up for exploring and adventure.

He said: "The best that could happen is that the experts find me a match and it works out perfectly and find our happily ever after.

“The worst case is it doesn’t work out and I make some new friends and I learn a bit about myself as a person."

Daniel

Daniel has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Daniel is 27-years-old and works in Sales in Northern Ireland.

His passions include hiking, meditation, cold water swims, and vegetarian living.

He is looking for someone open-minded, who shares his passion for the outdoors.

Daniel said: "Married At First Sight UK is a big experience and quite nerve-racking in many ways, however, it is something that will allow me to shift my pattern in terms of relationships and it is a blessing to have the professional and scientific advice that will help me."

Robert

Robert has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

This 26-year-old Business Protection Specialist from Dorset is known to his friends as 'Big Bob'.

He wants someone with a big personality who loves to have a laugh, saying: “I want someone who wants to go out and do things. Someone who is on my wavelength with how I look at life."

Franky

Franky has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

47-year-old Franky is a Strength and Conditioning Coach who lives in Dubai.

He has lived as an expat for 15 years in Dubai, and wants to find someone who’ll be happy to join him overseas.

"I don't like to do the normal,” he said.

“If anything is normal then I find it boring. I'm not captured unless I'm entertained and challenged – and Married At First Sight UK is a bloody big challenge."

Matt

Matt has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Charity worker Matt is 39-years-old and lives in West Yorkshire.

After his dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004, Matt quit his corporate job and switched to the cancer charity sector.

He likes to sing in a choir and previously performed in a Take That tribute band.

Matt said: "The reason I've come onto the show is because I'm really wanting to meet that special person that I can start building a life with and have a family. I'm really excited."

Jordon

Jordon has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Personal trainer Jordan, 27, is from Cardiff. He said he would love to bring someone home to meet his grandmother.

Jordan said: "My happily ever after would be to learn stuff about

myself that I didn’t know before. I want to become stronger as a person and to obviously walk away with a partner and with some new friends."

Luke

Luke has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Luke is 36-years-old and is a Care Home Manager and Fireman from Cardiff.

After a messy breakup, Luke is ready to find The One.

He said: "I already have more in common with this person than I would do meeting them on dating apps or in the pub. Because they've done the same thing, they must be in a similar circumstance to me."

Joshua

Joshua has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

26-year-old Josh hails from West London and has a job in insurance.

He has ‘ambition, competitiveness and drive’ and would like someone who can understand him.

Josh has had previous reality TV experience, having starred in E4's Shipwrecked in 2019.

He said: "I think marriage has always been on my cards, but I could never see myself getting on one knee, so this is a fast track!

“Sometimes I need to be kicked into the deep end so for me this is the start of a new chapter."

Megan

Megan has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

26-year-old Megan is a Wellness Coach in Stoke.

Megan’s dad passed away when she was only eight, but she said she used her experience to chase down her dream job and she now helps young children with their mental health.

She is looking for someone kind, polite, creative, ambitious and confident.

My dating history is horrendous, I have terrible taste,” she admitted, continuing: “Of course, it is a good option to get someone to do it for me. It just felt like an opportunity I couldn't miss. Each step of the way has felt more and more right."

Amy

Amy has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Sports Journalist Amy is 34-years-old and is from Cornwall.

The former glamour model now works as a sports presenter but wants to join MAFS to finally try to let her guard down.

She said: "With Married At First Sight UK, either I'm going to find the love of my life or I'm going to learn a really big lesson from it, which might lead me to the love of my life."

Marilyse

Marilyse has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Marilyse is a 37-year-old Personal Trainer from Yorkshire.

She describes herself as strong, switched on and very positive.

But any man who comes into her life has got to get her two sons' approval first.

She said: "I would love to go through to the experiment to the very end and still be with the guy.

“That is what I want to happen and what I expect to happen. I will be a bit disappointed if it doesn't happen, but we'll have to wait and see."

Nikita

Nikita has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Hailing from County Durham, Nikita, 26, works in sales and said she has already planned her wedding and picked her children’s names.

She describes herself as emotionally charged, stubborn and wears her heart on her sleeve.

Nikita said: "Ideally, we all want our Prince Charming who we are going to be with until the day we die.

“I just think that if I meet someone who blows me away and we're on the same wavelength and have proper banter it will be great."

Morag

Morag has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

31-year-old Morag is a vet from Essex and says she is the ‘life and soul of every party.’

After moving to Australia to train as a veterinary nurse, Morag returned to the UK in 2019 when her dad fell ill and sadly passed away.

Now, she is looking for a man that wants to begin a committed relationship, saying: "I want the experts to help because I've got high expectations of myself and what I want from my partner. I want them to help me open up and let someone in."

Alexis

Alexis has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Model Alexis is 28-years-old and comes from London.

As a ‘bold, lively, and an incredibly strong woman’, Alexis said she can often be misjudged.

After a two year break from men to work on herself, she is now ready to settle down with an ‘ambitious, well-educated, well-spoken, family-orientated husband’.

Alexis said: "I've applied to this to find the good guy, to find someone genuine and someone who wants commitment. I give my all and I'm very supportive. I'm looking for someone on my wavelength and I want someone who is going to take the reins a little bit."

Tayah

Tayah has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

25-year-old Tayah is an Estate Agent from Welwyn Garden City.

She is looking for a confident man who is ready for a family, saying: "I've always wanted to get married and wanted kids.

I've always wanted to be a young mum. My end goal is to have that family and have that family unit. So that would be an ideal situation to come from this."