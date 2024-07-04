MAFS Australia's Timothy hits out at ex Lucinda amid fallout

4 July 2024, 12:52

Timothy's feud with Lucinda continues as he speaks candidly in an interview
Timothy's feud with Lucinda continues as he speaks candidly in an interview. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight’s Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith have been beefing for a couple of months now, but the groom has finally revealed why he stopped talking to his ex-wife.

If you’re not up to date with the drama that’s gone down between MAFS Australia’s Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light, then you can read all about it here.

But essentially, something went down between the popular TV couple sometime in May and June that saw them block one another on social media. The fallout appears to have been instigated by Timothy, as Lucinda has claimed multiple times to being open to a friendship with him.

Timothy then uploaded a number of cryptic videos on his TikTok claiming he didn’t want to publicly air their dirty laundry, but it seems he has had a change of tune since then.

In an exclusive with Yahoo Lifestyle, the reality star admitted that he thought “Lucinda was a little different to who he had been married to during filming”.

Lucinda and Timothy were initially matched by the MAFS experts
Lucinda and Timothy were initially matched by the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel Nine

He went on to say, “The cameras do that to people…. Lucinda may have buckled under the pressure with so many people wanting a piece of her.”

This comes as Lucinda's career sky-rocketed after the show, with the spiritual MC even planning to visit the UK for her tour, all while expressing her excitement for the future on social media.

Speaking more on their fallout, Timothy explained to the publication that he didn’t make the decision to end the relationship light-heartedly, he “didn’t walk away easily” and then he let slip that “eight chances is enough”.

But eight chances of what exactly? Timothy has remained evasive about the details behind their feud but he admitted he had no interest in being a “pawn” in false narratives.

MAFS' Timothy and Lucinda struggled to have a romantic relationship
MAFS' Timothy and Lucinda struggled to have a romantic relationship. Picture: Channel Nine

“Hearing bits and pieces that were untrue, stuff that was twisted, that has been disappointing,” he confessed to the publication.

“I think some people, and I am not just saying Lucinda, but some people have let this spot of notoriety go to their head and I didn’t want to go down that path,” he went on to say.

Timothy continued, “The show is over, I had a good time but I really want to go back to my normal life and be me again without the lens of that TV show. People have become their characters and that is a dangerous path to go down. You can lose yourself.”

MAFS star Tim clears up where he and Lucinda Light are now

Meanwhile, an anonymous source who claimed to be a close friend of the two stars said, “Tim was hearing things that Lucinda was saying about him behind his back which kept on happening,” to the publication.

Timothy finished off by saying, “I don’t want to be a bad guy. I don’t want to s**g anyone but we are both now moving in different circles with different priorities.”

So is that really the end of Timothy and Lucinda?

A fan recently commented on one of Lucinda’s posts on Instagram asking if the two were still speaking to one another and sadly, Lucinda replied, “Hopefully one day Tim is up for being friends. I certainly am.”

