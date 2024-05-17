MAFS Australia's Timothy reveals he is in therapy since leaving the show

17 May 2024, 13:57

MAFS Australia star Timothy Smith has revealed he's in therapy since leaving the show
MAFS Australia star Timothy Smith has revealed he's in therapy since leaving the show. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia favourite Timothy Smith has revealed that he has been going to therapy following his stint on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia groom Timothy Smith, 51, has disclosed that he has been receiving therapy since leaving the show.

Speaking on the So Dramatic! podcast, Timothy opened up about his mental health journey, after fans saw him deal with the loss of his family members whilst on MAFS.

The groom bravely told the host: "I'm in therapy now", before going on to add: "I've got two therapists. One person can't take it all on."

He continued: "If you haven't emotionally dealt with something, they'll find that out. It's not a bad thing and it's spun me in a different direction."

Timothy opened up about his emotional journey on MAFS Australia
Timothy opened up about his emotional journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Timothy added: "Now, I'm really digging deep", while stating: "In today's world, a lot of us need it. Especially me."

The 51-year-old also reflected on his time in MAFS and the impact it had on his grieving process, explaining: "I open up a lot more about my issues. And I had a few issues before going on the show."

Throughout season 11, viewers watched as Timothy emotionally opened up to his wife Lucinda Light, 43, about the loss of his mother, father and brother, which had deeply affected him.

Watch Timothy and Lucinda on MAFS Australia here:

MAFS Australia’s Timothy breaks down over loss of family

In one moving moment, Timothy told fellow groom Tristan Black, 30, about his heartbreaking family loss, disclosing that his brother took his own life shortly after their mother passed away.

He also went on to reveal that the last words his father said to him before he died were: "I don't like you."

Timothy Smith spoke about his family on MAFS Australia
Timothy Smith spoke about his family on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Throughout his time in the experiment Timothy struggled to discuss his feelings, which in turn put a wedge between his and Lucinda's relationship.

The fan-favourite said: "This whole thing questions who you are. Lucinda says I'm not open because I don't trust anyone. All the scars on my heart are from people that I loved.

"No matter how many times you run over it in your head that you're OK with it, you're not. It is tough. It's not easy for me to be an open person. Unfortunately I've got a bit of an open wound, so being vulnerable is tough, but I'm trying."

Timothy Smith opened up about his feelings to Lucinda Light
Timothy Smith opened up about his feelings to Lucinda Light. Picture: Nine

Unfortunately Timothy and Lucinda split before final vows, however the former couple have remained firm friends and continue to spend time with each other outwith the show.

During an interview with Heart, Lucinda divulged details of where she and Timothy stand now, saying: "I love Timbo. Timbo is like soul family, he’s the fella I didn’t know I needed in my life.

"I really explored the romantic potential. I one hundred percent wanted to try it on for size, I rolled my sleeves up, I gave it my best shot from every angle. It was a bit of a story of unrequited love.

"There’s no romantic potential there, absolutely not", before going on to add, "I think Tim’s really on a journey of self, he’s got some stuff to process and he’s had lots of grief to move through. We’re just at different stages, I think, in our lives."

