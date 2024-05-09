Exclusive

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda breaks silence on her relationship with Timothy as fans hope for a reconciliation

Fans have been rooting for Lucinda and Timothy to get back together. Picture: Instagram/Lucinda Light

By Hope Wilson

Everyone's favourite MAFS Australia bride Lucinda has given fans an update on her relationship with Timothy.

Married At First Sight Australia favourite Lucinda Light, 43, has broken her silence regarding her relationship with Timothy Smith, 51.

Following the end of season 11, fans were hopeful that Lucinda and Timothy would move past their issues and reunite. However in an exclusive chat with Heart, the MAFS favourite has revealed how things currently stand between herself and Timothy.

Lucinda stated: "I love Timbo. Timbo is like soul family, he’s the fella I didn’t know I needed in my life."

She went on to add: "I really explored the romantic potential. I one hundred percent wanted to try it on for size, I rolled my sleeves up, I gave it my best shot from every angle. It was a bit of a story of unrequited love."

MAFS star Lucinda Light chats to Heart

The reality TV favourite then went on to confirm that whilst she and Timothy are on friendly terms, they won't be getting back together any time soon.

Lucinda revealed: "There’s no romantic potential there, absolutely not", before going on to add, "I think Tim’s really on a journey of self, he’s got some stuff to process and he’s had lots of grief to move through. We’re just at different stages, I think, in our lives."

Lucinda and Timothy were fan favourites on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Since leaving the show the pair have kept in contact and often share pictures and videos of each other on social media.

After the couple exited the experiment, Lucinda posted a sweet tribute to Timothy, writing: "Dear Timbo, That’s a wrap! What a blast!

"What I adore most about you Tim is your ability to bring laughter to those around you, even amidst your own pain and loss. Your bravery throughout our time together has been awesome! You opened up your vulnerable side, showing men everywhere that it's not okay to bottle it up! Despite your "Tin Man" facade, I see the enormous heart you carry 💕"

Lucinda and Timothy were looking for their forever partner on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lucinda continued: "I'm incredibly proud of you, and I'm sure your mum Varee and brother Dave would be too, looking down on you from up above. You've shown true courage and authenticity & you’re a legend. Too many men suffer in silence, and it's time we changed that paradigm. We need to celebrate men who are open-hearted and willing to show their emotions. That’s the new SEXY!

"I've witnessed you take tremendous strides in our journey together, and I hope you continue on your path of healing. True redemption and inner peace come from letting go, forgiving, and allowing love to flow freely. I believe in you, Timbo, and I know that a wonderful woman awaits you for a joyous journey ahead. Here whenever you need an ear.

"With love and admiration, Lu."

Lucinda and Timothy wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

This news comes as Lucinda announced she was embarking on a UK tour this summer.

Speaking ahead of her exciting tour, Lucinda stated: "It's really exciting, I feel like it's my lifetime work that I'm about to share so I'm coming over to talk about emotional intelligence, to talk about relationships, to talk about our vibrant wellness and self care and all those juicy topics."