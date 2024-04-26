MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda hilariously recreate bride's tree hugging scene

Timothy and Lucinda can't stop laughing as they are reunited. Picture: Eden Harper - TikTok / Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Lucinda and Timothy have delighted viewers by reuniting as fans call for the exes to get back together.

MAFS Australia's Timothy, 51, and Lucinda, 43, might not have found love together on the hit reality show, but they definitely found a lifelong friendship in one another as they continue to see one another outside the experiment.

Recently, Married At First Sight bride Eden shared a video of the two of them on her TikTok page as the group met for dinner with Jayden's ex-wife captioning the post with: "Mum & dad took me to dinner."

In the video, Timothy and Lucinda - who split in the later stages of MAFS but remain close friends to this day - can be seen recreating the iconic scene from the show where Lucinda was filmed hugging a tree.

The pair can't stop laughing in the clip, with their chemistry leading many fans to call for the pair to give their relationship another go.

Timothy and Lucinda hilariously recreated the scene in Married At First Sight where she was filmed hugging a tree. Picture: Eden Harper / TikTok

One person commented on the video: "Oh I just love Lucinda and Tim 😍😍 how lovely to see them still hanging out and having a laugh," while another wrote: "I really wish Tim and lucinda worked out...they were doing sooooo well!! love them both."

A third shared the following message, echoing the hope of many viewers: "I am still hoping they can get together."

Sadly, it appears Lucinda and Timothy's current relationship is purely friendly and, while they still hang out, have made it clear that they are not pursuing a romance with one another.

When Timothy and Lucinda met for the first time at their MAFS wedding, they didn't appear to be a good match, however, as the series progressed the bride helped her on-screen husband deal with his emotions and trauma from the loss of his family.

While the pair appeared on good terms for a number of weeks, they ultimately split after homestay week where Timothy began to regress to his former 'tin man' persona, and at the commitment ceremony which followed the pair decided to call time on their marriage.

Lucinda and Timothy returned to the sofa for the reunion commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

During the reunion, Lucinda revealed that she was still in contact with Timothy and that they often spoke on the phone.

Viewers were left hopeful that the pair could get back together after watching the reunion commitment ceremony where Timothy admitted "it was the start of something."

However, since then the pair have confirmed on social media that while they remain friends, they were not romantically involved.