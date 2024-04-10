MAFS Australia's Timothy opens up about criminal past, drug trafficking and prison time

Timothy from Married At First Sight has shared regrets over his decisions which meant he was behind bars when his mother died. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Timothy Smith, one of the grooms of Married At First Sight Australia 2024, has shared regrets over his history after coming clean about his criminal past for the first time.

Married At First Sight Australia's Timothy Smith, 51, has opened up about his criminal past which saw him serve jail time for drug trafficking.

The MAFS groom, who was matched with Lucinda Light during season 11 of the hit reality series, has kept his past a secret for 17 years and even kept the producers of the show in the dark about his criminal history.

Following the end of Married At First Sight, Timothy appeared on a special report by A Current Affair where he revealed that he spent one year in prison for trafficking marijuana across the Canadian border and into the US.

Speaking of the traumatic time in his life, which took place at the same time as the death of his mother and brother, Timothy said he "wasn't proud" of his actions but that he is "not who he was 17 years ago."

Married At First Sight's Timothy spent a year in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking marijuana. Picture: Channel Nine

Timothy told the show: "I was a helicopter pilot in North America and did something really stupid and made a decision to fly marijuana across the Canadian border into the US and I got caught doing it."

He explained that when he was in his 30s and living in Canada he was approached by a group who offered him money to learn how to pilot a helicopter, which eventually became the means to move the drugs across the border.

"Somebody said one night 'do you think you could fly a helicopter?', and someone threw some money and said 'go take a lesson tomorrow and see how you go'," he said: "I went and took that lesson and the instructor said: 'you're a natural,' and I went back and thus the beginning of the end."

Timothy's brother died by suicide 17 years ago, the same year his mother passed away. Picture: Channel Nine

Timothy revealed he made around $100,000 from this job, making over 20 journeys across 2006 and 2007, being given five shoe boxes of cash worth $20,000 during his time trafficking.

While this was going on, Timothy found out his beloved mother had been diagnosed with cancer and he travelled home to see her. However, when Tim flew back to the US after this visit, he was arrested at arrivals.

Timothy pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

MAFS Australia’s Timothy breaks down over loss of family

During his time behind bars, Timothy's mother sadly passed away and his brother died shortly after, before he was released from prison.

Tim, who has previously revealed on MAFS that his brother died by suicide, reflected on the last phone conversation he had with his brother, explaining through tears: "[He said] Don't let anyone mess with you... I'll be there when you get out."

Lucinda and Timothy were matched together on MAFS Australia, with the bride helping her groom to open up about the loss of his family. Picture: Channel Nine

Reflecting on this time of his life, Timothy said: "I'm sorry for what I did, to everyone I hurt, and I don't want anyone to do what I did, and I don't want you to think there's some sort of glamorous life out there, they are Hollywood movies, and there are real consequences."

He added: "It's something I am not proud of, but it doesn't define who I am and I am not the same person I was 17 years ago."