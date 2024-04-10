MAFS Australia villains Jack and Harrison 'teaming up' for secret project

MAFS Australia's Jack and Harrison could be teaming up. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia alum Jack and Harrison could become a new podcasting duo.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia villains Jack Dunkley, 34, and Harrison Boom, 34, are reportedly 'teaming up' for a secret project.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the MAFS grooms are said to be in talks for a possible podcast or video series about the 'difficulties of being a man in 2024' and why they 'didn't deserve' the backlash they received whilst on the show.

This comes amid reports that Harrison has been 'advising and coaching' Jack, after the season 11 groom received heat online for his controversial comments towards his fellow castmates.

Fans will remember Harrison from season 10 of MAFS Australia after his stint on the programme saw him clash with pretty much everyone in the experiment, including his partner Bronte Schofield, 29.

Harrison is said to have grown close to Jack. Picture: Nine

After making claims that a woman’s 'peak value' is between the ages of 18-24 while a man's 'peak value' is around the ages of 35-50, Harrison left the show with little to no fans.

However it looks like he and Jack may have bonded over their similar journeys on the show, with the 2024 groom also failing to become a fan favourite.

MAFS Australia groom Jack has faced backlash online following his outbursts. Picture: Nine

Things started to go wrong for Jack after he told Jonathan McCullough, 40, to 'muzzle your woman' when referring to his wife Lauren Dunn, 32.

Following this shocking outburst, the 34-year-old received a verbal lashing from MAFS Australia expert John Aiken, 53, who branded Jack's comment 'disgusting' and held the groom accountable for his words.

Watch MAFS Australia expert argue with Jack here:

MAFS experts hold Jack accountable for ‘muzzle’ comment

Since then public opinions on Jack have continued to plummet after the personal trainer failed to change his behaviour.

Problems arose once again when the groom asked his wife Tori Adams, 27, to 'convince' him that she was the 'hottest' bride in the experiment, before going on to call his fellow MAFS stars 'whales'.

Jack and Tori are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Fans of the show have had some brutal words for Jack, with many slating him on X, formally known as Twitter.

One user posted: "Jack is the worst person in MAFS history."

Another added: "Jack & Tori deserve each other. They’re both horrible."

With a third commenting: "Jack deserves to be booted off the show. Awful excuse for a human being."