Married At First Sight Australia reunion shock as Harrison Boon tries to expose Bronte Schofield

Married At First Sight Australia fans have called the reunion one of the 'greatest in the show's history' after Harrison and Bronte's argument.

There was plenty of drama at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion when Harrison Boon tried to ‘expose’ his wife Bronte Schofield.

The pair didn’t have an easy road on the show, with reports suggesting Bronte tried to ‘fake’ their relationship.

But despite splitting during the show, the former couple clearly aren’t on good terms as Harrison arrived at the reunion hoping to embarrass his ‘wife’.

In fact, he actually turned up with some printouts of text chats between Bronte and his ex-girlfriend which 'proved' she didn't respect his privacy.

When Bronte quickly explained the situation to her friends, the rest of the cast immediately took her side.

“At our wedding there was a girl that Harrison was in contact with before the show,” she said.

“When I got back I started to think if their relationship was legit so I messaged her to ask about the nature of it.”

Harrison was shocked when his co-stars rallied to Bronte and laughed off his evidence.

Ollie Skelton said: “He's got the screenshots in his pocket. This is so ridiculous.”

Evelyn Ellis added: “This is the most hectic thing I have ever seen in my life.”

And viewers at home found it equally as funny, with someone writing: “THE GREATEST SEGMENT IN #MAFSAU HISTORY! Thanks, Harrison”.

“Everyone sitting there and straight up laughing at Harrison is 100% going down as the best moment in this show’s history,” added another.

A third said: “In MAFS history…have you ever seen someone use props?!" I…am….LIVING.”

While a fourth added: “This is the best scene in MAFS history! I've never felt more vindicated. Ollie's laughing, the paper airplane, napkin on the face, everyone interrupting Harrison - this is what I've been waiting for all season!”

This comes after the couple's wedding day became very awkward when Bronte's wedding guests claimed Harrison had a 'secret girlfriend' waiting for him on the outside.