MAFS Australia's Harrison claims Bronte asked him to be in a 'fake' relationship

MAFS Australia star Harrison has made some shock claims about his wife Bronte. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Harrison has made some shock claims about his ex Bronte during Married at First Sight Australia filming...

We previously revealed Married At First Sight Australia star Harrison Boon has split up with his wife Bronte Schofield.

But now the star has well and truly thrown his ex under the bus after revealing she asked to ‘fake’ their relationship for the show.

Speaking in an interview this month, Harrison said Bronte suggested they continue pretending while on their honeymoon, but said he rejected her offer because he wanted to make things work.

He claimed: “She pulled me aside and said, ‘We could just get through this,’ and I said, ‘Bronte, that's not what I'm here for.’”

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon have seemingly split on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9/E4

Harrison also claimed Bronte used Brent Vitiello and Tamara Djordjevic from last year's season as an example.

The couple voted to stay at every commitment ceremony despite having issues in their relationship and made it all the way to final vows.

He continued: “I was like, ‘They hated each other... that was the fakest relationship ever,’ and she goes, ‘Well, we could just do that,’ and I'm like, ‘That's not what I'm here for.’”

In another MAFS Australia twist, Harrison added that former star of the show Brent has even been sliding into his wife’s DMs.

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

“I know Brent's been in Bronte's DMs, by the way... he's cracking on to her,” he said, continuing: “That's why he's coming so hard for me in the media. It's like, dude, stop trying to stay relevant.”

Meanwhile, Harrison recently revealed during an interview that he actually went on the show to be famous.

“I went on the show because I was looking to get into a relationship. I wanted to test myself,” Harrison said, adding: “And I was pretty open about the fact that at least if that didn’t work out, being famous also has its advantages.”

And he’s certainly been at the centre of a lot of drama after he was accused of already having a girlfriend when he joined.

After Bronte was told that he had a girlfriend outside of the experiment, Harrison admitted to sleeping with a woman he had a crush on days before filming his wedding.