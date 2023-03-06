Married At First Sight Australia 2023: Instagram and social media handles of season 10 revealed

The full list of Married at First Sight Australia Instagram accounts. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Married At First Sight Australia 2023: The full list of social media accounts from season 10 cast...

Married at First Sight Australia is here to fill the hole that Love Island has left as it returns for season 10.

This year, 20 new singletons have joined the cast in the hope of finding The One and settling down.

The only catch is, they will meet their prospective partners for the first time on their wedding day.

But if you want to get to know the contestants outside of the show, we’ve done a deep dive into their social media accounts including Instagram and TikTok.

Married at First Sight Australia is back. Picture: Channel 4

Check out the full list of contestants below so you can get a glimpse into their lives and follow your favourite MAFS stars.

Janelle Han Instagram and TikTok

Janelle has more than 540k TikTok followers and over 50k Instagram followers so it’s fair to say she already had a pretty big fan base before the show.

Evelyn Ellis Instagram and TikTok

Evelyn joined MAFS after her partner applied for a dating show while she was living with him.

She’s a marketing manager and model who’s ready to find The One and settle down with them.

Tayla Winter Instagram and TikTok

Tayla found out her boyfriend of six years had been cheating on her and has been single ever since.

Bronte Schofield Instagram and TikTok

MAFS star Bronte Scholfield has more than 35k Instagram followers already, while she also has a fairly big following on TikTok.

Claire Nomarhas Instagram and TikTok

Primary School assistant Claire has almost 40k followers on Instagram, but doesn’t seem to have TikTok.

She also has her own cooking page, which she has now made private which has the username @cforcooked_.

Lyndall Grace Instagram and TikTok

MAFS star Lyndall Grace was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was three-weeks old.

Melissa Sheppard Instagram and TikTok

Married at First Sight Australia star Melissa Sheppard is a hairdresser who runs a salon with her twin sister Samantha.

Her 10-year marriage ended several years ago and she now co-parents her son.

Melinda Willis Instagram and TikTok

Melinda has one of the biggest followings from the MAFS cast, with more than 170k followers already.

Sandy Jawanda Instagram and TikTok

Sandy is the first Indian bride to be on MAFS Australia and she co-owns a dentistry.

She also has plenty of followers across both Instagram and TikTok, and regularly shares photos of her nights out with friends.

Tahnee Cook Instagram and TikTok

MAFS’ Tahnee no longer wants to go on dating apps and is determined to find a real connection on the show.

Alyssa Barmonde ﻿Instagram and TikTok

Alyssa Barmonde had a pretty successful social media career before she joined the show with her baking channels.

But while they are now private, her personal accounts have also built up a big following.

Caitlin McConville Instagram and TikTok

Caitlin McConville is a makeup artist and nightclub host and boasts more that 40k followers on Instagram.

Rupert Bugden Instagram and TikTok

Rupert is an electrician who is hoping to find a spark with his bride on Married at First Sight Australia.

Hugo Armstrong Instagram and TikTok

Hugo says he’s never been able to settle down in a relationship, but now he’s ready.

Adam Seed Instagram and TikTok

Adam Seed used to live in London and previously appeared on Coach Trip. He already has more than 14k followers on Instagram.

Cameron Instagram and TikTok

Cam Woods is hugely into travelling and even has his own social media travel account.

He grew up on a farm in Queensland before moving to Darwin to work as a carpenter and is now looking for a life partner.

Dan Hunjas Instagram and TikTok

Dan is a semi-retired businessman who likes to live a simple lifestyle on the beach.

The 42-year-old has been married twice and is the father of a 16-year-old girl.

Duncan James Instagram and TikTok

No, it’s not the Duncan James from Blue… This MAFS star works in cyber security in Sydney and is looking for someone who is his best friend.

Harrison Boon Instagram and TikTok

MAFS’ Harrison is a construction worker by day and stripper by night, and doesn't take himself too seriously.

He is also a single dad of a three-year-old and is keen to have more children in the future.

Jesse Burford Instagram and TikTok

Jesse is a marriage celebrant in Perth who officiates in the style of a rock star and has been a part of over 500 weddings.

Josh White Instagram and TikTok

Joshua is a single father of two who loves Disney and has named his kids after his favourite characters.

Layton Mills Instagram and TikTok

Layton has been an entrepreneur since he was 19 and has started a number of successful businesses.

He works in pharmaceuticals that make cannabinoid-based medicines and has previously starred on First Dates Australia back in 2016.

Oliver Skelton Instagram and TikTok

Oliver Skelton is an account manager and has also worked as a voiceover for many adverts for Channel Nine.

Shannon Adams Instagram and TikTok

MAFS star Shannon previously competed in the Manhunt Australia Male Model of the Year competition in 2019 and likes to show off his abs on Instagram.

He also has a three-year-old daughter and has starred in shows such as Blue Heelers, Neighbours and Rush as a child.﻿