Married At First Sight Australia 2023: Instagram and social media handles of season 10 revealed
6 March 2023, 13:54
Married At First Sight Australia 2023: The full list of social media accounts from season 10 cast...
Married at First Sight Australia is here to fill the hole that Love Island has left as it returns for season 10.
This year, 20 new singletons have joined the cast in the hope of finding The One and settling down.
The only catch is, they will meet their prospective partners for the first time on their wedding day.
But if you want to get to know the contestants outside of the show, we’ve done a deep dive into their social media accounts including Instagram and TikTok.
Check out the full list of contestants below so you can get a glimpse into their lives and follow your favourite MAFS stars.
Janelle Han Instagram and TikTok
Janelle has more than 540k TikTok followers and over 50k Instagram followers so it’s fair to say she already had a pretty big fan base before the show.
- Instagram: @janellemyh
- TikTok: @janellemyh
Evelyn Ellis Instagram and TikTok
Evelyn joined MAFS after her partner applied for a dating show while she was living with him.
She’s a marketing manager and model who’s ready to find The One and settle down with them.
- Instagram: @evelyn.ellis
Tayla Winter Instagram and TikTok
Tayla found out her boyfriend of six years had been cheating on her and has been single ever since.
- Instagram: @taylawinter
Bronte Schofield Instagram and TikTok
MAFS star Bronte Scholfield has more than 35k Instagram followers already, while she also has a fairly big following on TikTok.
- Instagram: @_bronteschofield
- TikTok: @_bronteschofield
Claire Nomarhas Instagram and TikTok
Primary School assistant Claire has almost 40k followers on Instagram, but doesn’t seem to have TikTok.
She also has her own cooking page, which she has now made private which has the username @cforcooked_.
- Instagram: @cforclaire_
- TikTok: @cforclaire_
Lyndall Grace Instagram and TikTok
MAFS star Lyndall Grace was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was three-weeks old.
- Instagram: @10dall
- TikTok: @10dall
Melissa Sheppard Instagram and TikTok
Married at First Sight Australia star Melissa Sheppard is a hairdresser who runs a salon with her twin sister Samantha.
Her 10-year marriage ended several years ago and she now co-parents her son.
- Instagram: @mel_sheppard1
Melinda Willis Instagram and TikTok
Melinda has one of the biggest followings from the MAFS cast, with more than 170k followers already.
- Instagram: @melindarichelle
Sandy Jawanda Instagram and TikTok
Sandy is the first Indian bride to be on MAFS Australia and she co-owns a dentistry.
She also has plenty of followers across both Instagram and TikTok, and regularly shares photos of her nights out with friends.
- Instagram: @sandyjawanda
- TikTok: @sandy.jawanda
Tahnee Cook Instagram and TikTok
MAFS’ Tahnee no longer wants to go on dating apps and is determined to find a real connection on the show.
- Instagram: @itstahnee
- TikTok: @itstahnee
Alyssa Barmonde Instagram and TikTok
Alyssa Barmonde had a pretty successful social media career before she joined the show with her baking channels.
But while they are now private, her personal accounts have also built up a big following.
- Instagram: @alyssa_barmonde and @alyssabakescakes
- TikTok: @alyssabarmonde and @alyssabakescakes
Caitlin McConville Instagram and TikTok
Caitlin McConville is a makeup artist and nightclub host and boasts more that 40k followers on Instagram.
- Instagram: @caitlinmcconville
- TikTok: @caitlintaylormcco
Rupert Bugden Instagram and TikTok
Rupert is an electrician who is hoping to find a spark with his bride on Married at First Sight Australia.
- Instagram: @rupertbugden
Hugo Armstrong Instagram and TikTok
Hugo says he’s never been able to settle down in a relationship, but now he’s ready.
- Instagram: @_hugo_armstrong
Adam Seed Instagram and TikTok
Adam Seed used to live in London and previously appeared on Coach Trip. He already has more than 14k followers on Instagram.
- Instagram: @adam_seed13
- TikTok: @adamseed13
Cameron Instagram and TikTok
Cam Woods is hugely into travelling and even has his own social media travel account.
He grew up on a farm in Queensland before moving to Darwin to work as a carpenter and is now looking for a life partner.
- Instagram: @yepcams_on
Dan Hunjas Instagram and TikTok
Dan is a semi-retired businessman who likes to live a simple lifestyle on the beach.
The 42-year-old has been married twice and is the father of a 16-year-old girl.
- Instagram: @danhunj
Duncan James Instagram and TikTok
No, it’s not the Duncan James from Blue… This MAFS star works in cyber security in Sydney and is looking for someone who is his best friend.
- Instagram: @duncan__james
Harrison Boon Instagram and TikTok
MAFS’ Harrison is a construction worker by day and stripper by night, and doesn't take himself too seriously.
He is also a single dad of a three-year-old and is keen to have more children in the future.
- Instagram: @harrison_boon_
- TikTok: @harrisonboon
Jesse Burford Instagram and TikTok
Jesse is a marriage celebrant in Perth who officiates in the style of a rock star and has been a part of over 500 weddings.
- Instagram: @jesse_burford
- TikTok: @jesses_face_covers + @jesses_commentary
Josh White Instagram and TikTok
Joshua is a single father of two who loves Disney and has named his kids after his favourite characters.
Layton Mills Instagram and TikTok
Layton has been an entrepreneur since he was 19 and has started a number of successful businesses.
He works in pharmaceuticals that make cannabinoid-based medicines and has previously starred on First Dates Australia back in 2016.
- Instagram: @laymills
Oliver Skelton Instagram and TikTok
Oliver Skelton is an account manager and has also worked as a voiceover for many adverts for Channel Nine.
- Instagram: @skeltonollie
Shannon Adams Instagram and TikTok
MAFS star Shannon previously competed in the Manhunt Australia Male Model of the Year competition in 2019 and likes to show off his abs on Instagram.
He also has a three-year-old daughter and has starred in shows such as Blue Heelers, Neighbours and Rush as a child.
- Instagram: @shan_adams_44