Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

Are any of the couples from Married At First Sight Australia still together? Find out everything...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

There have now been seven series of Married At First Sight Australia, with countless couples matched by a team of love experts.

And E4 are currently helping us to relive the fifth series of the show, by airing it every weeknight at 9pm.

But while viewers are currently none the wiser as to what happens to the 2018 stars, we’re taking a look back at all seven series to see which couples are still together now.

Unfortunately, none of them are from series five, but check out the full list below...

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr: Series two

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr got married all the way back in 2016.

But after making it to the end of the second series of Married at First Sight Australia, they have kept their private life out of the spotlight.

Erin previously admitted: “I'm sure it infuriates a lot of people that they're not kept in the loop because the nature of reality TV is you then go on to flaunt your whole life on social media.

“I know personally people who portray their relationship on social media as this fairytale, who are some of the most miserable people I've ever met, in terms of relationships.”

The couple have also spoken with New Idea about babies, with Bryce saying: "Erin would make an amazing mum!"

Erin and Bryce even moved into a new house in Melbourne last year.

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant: Series six

Jules and Cameron met on season six of Married At First Sight Australia in 2019.

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant were on Married at First Sight Australia in 2019. Picture: Nine

The pair fell madly in love during the experiment and became engaged for real at the end of it.

They got married in November 2019 in an intimate ceremony at the Beta Bar and Alpha Restaurant in Sydney, with the wedding aired in an episode of A Current Affair.

And there’s even more exciting news for this loved up pair, as they are now expecting their very own MAFS baby.

Jules, 37, and Cam, 36, made the announcement in Stellar Magazine in April after finding out in January.

“To create a baby with the man you love, there is no greater gift, and Cam will be one incredible father,” Jules said.

Cam then added: “I cried, for sure. I was emotional. It's a big step and I've never done this before.”

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli: Series six

Martha and Michael also met during the 2019 series and decided to stay together at their final vows.

Despite a rocky road to love - including photos emerging of Martha reportedly hanging out with an ex-boyfriend - the couple are still going strong.

Even Martha admitted she was ‘surprised’ they stayed together, previously telling Now To Love: "We're more surprised [that we're still together] than the rest of you guys to be honest!"

Michael added: "We just didn't put any pressure on each other, we just let it grow naturally. We complement each other really well."

Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus: Series seven

Lizzie and Seb are the newest MAFS couple to have stayed together.

Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus got together on Married at First Sight Australia 2020. Picture: Instagram

They met during the 2020 series, but were forced to stay apart for months during the pandemic.

When fans questioned whether they had split back in June, Seb said: “We are going as well as possible considering we can't see each other.”

Luckily, the pair have now been reunited after Seb moved from Adelaide to Sydney to live with his girlfriend.

He was initially meant to make the move in February, before coronavirus cancelled their plans.

