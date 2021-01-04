Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant?

Jules and Cameron met on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Are Jules and Cameron from Married at First Sight Australia still together? And what happened to them after the show? Here's what we know...

***Married at First Sight series 6 spoilers below***

With the pandemic putting TV production on hold, E4 is currently airing season six of Married at First Sight Australia.

First airing in 2019, the series sees 13 couples matched by experts based on their ideal partners.

But the catch is, the first time they meet is actually on their wedding day…

Fans of the show will know Jules, 37, and Cameron, 36, married during the first episode, but what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? Here’s what we know…

Jules and Cameron married on an episode of Current Affair. Picture: Nine

Are Jules and Cameron from MAFS Australia still together?

Yes! It was a successful match for Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant from the start as they realised they had loads in common.

The pair fell madly in love during the experiment and then got engaged for real at the end of it.

They went on to get married in November 2019 in a ceremony at the Beta Bar and Alpha Restaurant in Sydney.

The wedding aired in an episode of A Current Affair.

Where are Jules and Cameron from Married at First Sight Australia season 6 now?

Things have just gone from strength to strength for these two as they now have a little baby in their family.

The pair announced they were expecting back in April 2020 and welcomed little Oliver Chase Merchant on October 3rd, 2020.

37-year-old Jules said at the time: “Once it was all confirmed, I bawled out of pure joy and happiness.

“To create a baby with the man you love, there is no greater gift, and Cam will be one incredible father.”

Jules founded shapewear brand Figur, while Cameron is a former professional cricketer and has his own podcast.

The pair recently celebrated their first Christmas as parents, with Cameron sharing on Instagram: “Merry Christmas from our little family to yours!❤️

“Very thankful to have spent Ollie’s first Christmas with loved ones🎄 Where ever you are & who ever you may be with hope you had a special day!”

