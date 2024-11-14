Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes

14 November 2024, 12:59

Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion
Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Will there be another Married At First Sight reunion? Here is everything we know about future episodes.

Married At First Sight UK series nine has brought us cheating scandals, explosive arguments and splits aplenty as the brides and grooms brought us loads of drama.

While we've watched the final dinner party and commitment ceremony, there have been rumours that another reunion show will be filmed soon and aired at Christmas. This has happened in previous years, with the 2023 reunion airing earlier this year.

With the cast's relationship statuses changing since filming wrapped, many viewers are keen to see what the stars of the show have been up to since leaving the experiment.

Will there be a MAFS Christmas reunion? Here is everything we know about upcoming episodes.

The MAFS UK series nine cast are rumoured to reunite
The MAFS UK series nine cast are rumoured to reunite. Picture: Channel 4

Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion?

While E4 have not officially confirmed a Married At First Sight Christmas reunion, there have been reports that the episode will go ahead.

According to The Sun, bosses have been plotting another reunion however some of the cast aren't keen on taking part, with producers reaching out to previous cast members to boost the numbers.

A source told the publication that Ross McCarthy is refusing to film the show, after he brutally dumped Sacha weeks after leaving the experiment.

MAFS UK has brought the drama this season
MAFS UK has brought the drama this season. Picture: Channel 4

The insider told the newspaper: "Producers are shooting another Christmas special, bringing back some of the biggest MAFS faces from this series and the previous one.

"They are really keen to get Ross, given all the drama that has gone down after he dumped her following filming wrapping, but he doesn’t want to face her.

"He has been avoiding productions calls and won’t commit. Bosses aren’t giving up and will keep trying to persuade him, but as of right now he wants to move past the show and focus on his new relationship.

"It’s a real blow for the production as the end of series reunion filmed before the latest run started airing, so they wanted to get back all the biggest characters to delve into the various dramas and feuds that have developed between the cast while the show has gone out on TV."

