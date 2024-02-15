Married At First Sight UK reunion date revealed as trailer drops

15 February 2024, 11:06

The MAFSUK cast argue at the reunion
The MAFSUK reunion has been released. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

The MAFSUK reunion trailer has been revealed! With fireworks and disagreements aplenty, we'll get to see what the 2023 cast have been up to since we last saw them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Married At First Sight reunion trailer has been released, teasing more drama and arguments than ever.

After months of waiting, the MAFSUK reunion teaser has been unveiled as some of our favourite brides and grooms from the 2023 series return to hash out their differences.

In the short clip, fans can see arguments brewing between Jordan Gayle, 26, and Jay Howard, 31, following his physical altercation with Luke Worley, 31. Due to their fight, Luke was 'axed' from the reunion, leading to tension building between the couples. It also looks like there may be a proposal during the reunion, as Paul Liba, 26, seems to hint at officially marrying Tasha Jay, 26.

This news comes the day after Peggy Rose, 32, and Georges Berthonneau, 31, announced their split, leaving only three MAFSUK 2023 couples still together. Paul and Tasha, Jordan and Erica Roberts, 25, as well as Shona Manderson, 32, and Matt Pilmoor, 29, are currently in a relationship, but will they last?

Married At First Sight UK star Jay Howard shouts at the dinner table
Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer looks spicy. Picture: Channel 4

It isn't clear whether MAFSUK experts Mel Schilling, 52, Paul C Brunson, 42, and Charlene Douglas, 42, will be attending the reunion as they are not shown in the trailer.

However E4 have confirmed the following cast members will be taking part in the show: Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras.

Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis

Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

Watch the Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer here:

Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer

The reunion was said to be filmed months after the show had wrapped, however it seems that Peggy and Georges were still together during the taping of the episode.

On a lighter note, Paul Liba seems to want to take his relationship with Tasha to the next level, telling her: "Tasha, I want to commit my future to you for the rest of my life."

He then pulls out a small box which leads to shock and excitement amongst the rest of the cast. But what will Tasha think? We can't wait to see!

Tasha Jay looks shocked on MAFSUK
Tasha Jay is asked an important question of MAFSUK. Picture: Channel 4

But never fear, there's still plenty of shouting to come as an argument appears to break out between Jay, Erica and Jordan.

Last year it was announced that Luke and Jordan had arranged to take part in a boxing match to settle their differences once and for all. However it was later revealed that Luke had pulled out of the match, with no confirmation on whether the fight will actually go ahead.

The pair were seen brawling at an event in December, so it seems that relations between the two are still frosty, and Jay still clearly has some strong feelings towards Jordan.

MAFSUK star Jay Howard shouts alongside Rozz Darlington and Peggy Rose
Tensions rise between Jay Howard and Jordan Gayle. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers will also see Roz and Thomas reunite, after fans were begging the two to get back together.

But it seems that things could become heated between the pair, with the trailer showing Roz crying and Thomas angrily banging his fist against the dinner table.

Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special airs on Monday 26th February at 9.30pm.

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

Married At First Sight's Luke rushed to hospital after 'man tried to bite his finger off'

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot and ending explained

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

The Love Island odds are in

Love Island odds: Who is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

Gavin & Stacey will return for another Christmas special episode this year, with filming starting this summer

Gavin and Stacey return confirmed with Christmas special episode for 2024

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

