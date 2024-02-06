Married At First Sight UK 2024 expert reveals new lineup are the 'most authentic'

6 February 2024, 11:48

Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson alongside Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling
Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson has revealed the next series has started filming. Picture: Channel 4

Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson has announced that the new cast are 'authentic'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight expert Paul Brunson, 49, has revealed that the next series of the show will feature an 'authentic' cast, with participants from the 'real UK'.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, Paul also announced that he and fellow relationship gurus Mel Schilling, 52, and Charlene Douglas, 42, are currently filming season nine, following the success of the 2023 series.

Previous iterations of Married At First Sight have faced criticism that their cast have been 'fame hungry', after some contestants appeared on reality TV shows prior to MAFS. However Paul has assured fans that the next batch of couples are looking for their 'lifelong partner'.

This news comes as Married At First Sight Australia is set to return to our screens in the coming months, so fans won't have long to wait for their next dose of MAFS.

Paul C Brunson smiles on Married At First Sight UK
Paul C Brunson has revealed what fans can expect from the Married At First Sight UK cast. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to Heart, Paul was quizzed by Jamie Theakston on what the contestants in the upcoming season will be like, with Paul replying: "It’s a true cross section of what I call the 'real UK'."

Paul continued: "Previous series you’ve had people who have wanted all of it, because you know we all want a little social status, but this group without a doubt is searching for their lifelong partner."

Read more: Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

Read more: Married At First Sight fans convinced that Thomas and Rozz will rekindle their relationship

Watch Paul C Brunson talk about the upcoming Married at First Sight series here:

Paul C Brunson chats about upcoming Married At First Sight UK series

With the UK series currently filming, it is unclear when the show will return to our screens.

However fans won't have long to wait until they are reunited with the MAFSUK 2023 cast, as the reunion special is set to be aired in the coming months.

This comes after it was revealed that Luke Worley, 31, would not be taking part in the episode due to his physical altercation with fellow groom Jordan Gayle, 26.

Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle fight on Married At First Sight
Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle were embroiled in a physical fight on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Their scuffle led to Luke and his partner Jay Howard, 31, being removed from the show, cutting short their journey on MAFS.

Since leaving the experiment the pair have split, while Luke and Jordan are looking to organise a boxing match to settle their differences.

Read more: Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together

Read more: Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show

