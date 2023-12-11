Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'. Picture: Instagram/@ericarobertss_/peggyroseofficial

By Hope Wilson

MAFS stars Jordan and Erica have voiced their opinion on Georges and Peggy's relationship.

Married At First Sight stars Erica Roberts, 25, and Jordan Gayle, 26, have claimed that their fellow castmates Peggy Rose, 32, and Georges Berthonneau, 30, are in a 'fake' relationship.

Despite being one of the few MAFS couples who are still together, Peggy and Georges relationship has come under scrutiny, with Jordan revealing that he doesn't 'believe them as a couple.'

In an interview with The Sun, Erica and Jordan explained their feelings towards the pair, while also divulging that Peggy and Georges have an 'arrangement' to see each other once a week.

Jordan and Erica also added that they felt like they were 'set up by producers', as the way their relationship was edited was "not an accurate representation" of their time on the show.

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts have spoken out about Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about their fellow couples, Jordan said: "I just don't believe Peggy and Georges as a couple.

"I didn't believe in them at the time, and I know I said earlier about the editing not always being what it seems but, in Peggy and Georges’ case, it did seem accurate.

"Most people watching didn't really understand them. I don't understand how, as a couple, they always had a million problems, a million different problems, new problems every week, yet they were still happy enough to stay with each other.

"Surely, if you have that many problems as a couple, you wouldn't be happy? But the reason why I feel like they could get through it, and be happy, is because they didn't really care, so it's not really a problem."

Georges Berthonneau and Peggy Rose have said they are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@georgesbert

Jordan continued: "I thought it was manufactured drama to get more airtime, and they probably had the most air time out of everyone.

"But I just feel like if you really care about someone, and you're really into them, any small problem eats away at you. I just don't believe in it whatsoever.

"We’ll see soon with couples; will they still be together in like a year's time? I'll be absolutely shocked if they are - unless they’re getting success together as a couple."

Erica added: "They only see each other once a week. They have an agreement that they see each other once a week."

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts claim that they 'don't believe' Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau's relationship. Picture: Instagram/@ericarobertss_

During the final episode of MAFS it was revealed that alongside Erica and Jordan and Peggy and Georges, Tasha Jay and Paul Liba were also still in a relationship.

Since filming ended, Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor have gone public with their romance, after being partnered with Brad Skelly and Adrienne Naylor on the show.

Tasha Jay and Paul Liba are still in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay

Fans won't have long to wait to see more Married At First Sight drama as the reunion episode is set to air in 2024.

It has been confirmed that the following cast members will be taking part: Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras.

It was also revealed that Luke Worley would not be taking part in the MAFS reunion after his physical fight with Jordan.

Watch Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan's argument here:

Luke and Jordan have a physical fight on MAFS UK

Jordan and Luke's altercation resulted in Luke being removed from the show alongside his partner Jay Howard.

The pair left the experiment together, but split shortly after they finished filming.

