Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

11 December 2023, 12:24

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'
Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'. Picture: Instagram/@ericarobertss_/peggyroseofficial

By Hope Wilson

MAFS stars Jordan and Erica have voiced their opinion on Georges and Peggy's relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight stars Erica Roberts, 25, and Jordan Gayle, 26, have claimed that their fellow castmates Peggy Rose, 32, and Georges Berthonneau, 30, are in a 'fake' relationship.

Despite being one of the few MAFS couples who are still together, Peggy and Georges relationship has come under scrutiny, with Jordan revealing that he doesn't 'believe them as a couple.'

In an interview with The Sun, Erica and Jordan explained their feelings towards the pair, while also divulging that Peggy and Georges have an 'arrangement' to see each other once a week.

Jordan and Erica also added that they felt like they were 'set up by producers', as the way their relationship was edited was "not an accurate representation" of their time on the show.

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts have spoken out about Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau
Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts have spoken out about Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about their fellow couples, Jordan said: "I just don't believe Peggy and Georges as a couple.

"I didn't believe in them at the time, and I know I said earlier about the editing not always being what it seems but, in Peggy and Georges’ case, it did seem accurate.

"Most people watching didn't really understand them. I don't understand how, as a couple, they always had a million problems, a million different problems, new problems every week, yet they were still happy enough to stay with each other. 

"Surely, if you have that many problems as a couple, you wouldn't be happy? But the reason why I feel like they could get through it, and be happy, is because they didn't really care, so it's not really a problem."

Georges Berthonneau and Peggy Rose have said they are in a relationship
Georges Berthonneau and Peggy Rose have said they are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@georgesbert

Jordan continued: "I thought it was manufactured drama to get more airtime, and they probably had the most air time out of everyone. 

"But I just feel like if you really care about someone, and you're really into them, any small problem eats away at you.  I just don't believe in it whatsoever.

"We’ll see soon with couples; will they still be together in like a year's time? I'll be absolutely shocked if they are - unless they’re getting success together as a couple."

Erica added: "They only see each other once a week. They have an agreement that they see each other once a week."

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts claim that they 'don't believe' Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau's relationship
Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts claim that they 'don't believe' Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau's relationship. Picture: Instagram/@ericarobertss_

During the final episode of MAFS it was revealed that alongside Erica and Jordan and Peggy and Georges, Tasha Jay and Paul Liba were also still in a relationship.

Since filming ended, Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor have gone public with their romance, after being partnered with Brad Skelly and Adrienne Naylor on the show.

Tasha Jay and Paul Liba are still in a relationship
Tasha Jay and Paul Liba are still in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay

Fans won't have long to wait to see more Married At First Sight drama as the reunion episode is set to air in 2024.

It has been confirmed that the following cast members will be taking part: Adrienne Naylor, Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts, Georges Berthonneau, Jay Howard, Jordan Gayle, Laura Vaughan, Matt Pilmoor, Paul Liba, Peggy Rose, Rozz Darlington, Shona Manderson, Tasha Jay and Thomas Kriaras.

It was also revealed that Luke Worley would not be taking part in the MAFS reunion after his physical fight with Jordan.

Watch Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan's argument here:

Luke and Jordan have a physical fight on MAFS UK

Jordan and Luke's altercation resulted in Luke being removed from the show alongside his partner Jay Howard.

The pair left the experiment together, but split shortly after they finished filming.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Married At First Sight's Jordan and Erica claim Laura did the show to 'audition for Made in Chelsea'

Jordan and Erica claim Laura did MAFS as 'an audition for Made In Chelsea'

The Masked Singer series 5 is back on 30 December.

The Masked Singer 2024: Full line-up of characters and first clues revealed

TV & Movies

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! fans flooded Twitter with questions.

I'm A Celebrity awkward live blunder leaves viewers asking questions

I'm A Celebrity 2023

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

TV & Movies

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at a nightclub

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at VIP nightclub

Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed

Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed

TV & Movies

Producers are 'watching Cyclone Jasper very closely'.

I'm A Celebrity final 'at risk of being cancelled' as real cyclone heads towards camp

I'm A Celebrity 2023

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Families can get financial help with food costs during the holidays.

How to get free school meals for your children over Christmas

Money

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language

Primary school adds British Sign Language to their curriculum

Lifestyle

Cases of whooping cough are soaring across the country.

What is the 100-day cough? Symptoms to spot as nasty infection sweeps the UK

Lifestyle

Check how much you'll be paying as the TV licence bill goes up.

TV licence: How much is it rising by and when will the cost change?

Money

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has been evicted so far

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight UK cast at a dinner party

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special?

TV & Movies

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

TV & Movies

Golden Christmas presents and a red Royal Mail post box

When are the last Christmas post dates for Royal Mail, Evri, Amazon and Parcelforce?

Lifestyle

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

A calendar flicking through

How many bank holidays are there in 2024 and when are they?

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan speaks out after JJ Slater relationship rumours

MAFS star Laura Vaughan breaks silence on JJ Slater 'romance'

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments

What has Martin Lewis said about student loans? How one million people could be owed money

Lifestyle