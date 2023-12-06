MAFS star Laura Vaughan breaks silence on JJ Slater 'romance'

6 December 2023, 17:04

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan speaks out after JJ Slater relationship rumours
Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan speaks out after JJ Slater relationship rumours. Picture: Instagram/@laurajayvaughan/@johnjoeslater

By Hope Wilson

MAFS fans believe Laura Vaughan and JJ Slater may be in a relationship.

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan, 34, has addressed rumours she is in a relationship with fellow contestant JJ Slater, 31, after the pair were pictured together on a night out.

The reality TV favourites are both single after Laura split from her partner Arthur Poremba, 34, and JJ ended his relationships with both Bianca Petronzi, 29, and Ella Morgan, 29, whilst on the show.

However it seems that there could be a new MAFS couple on the horizon after the influencers enjoyed a cosy get-together this weekend.

Both Laura and JJ posted images of each other on Instagram, which raised eyebrows amongst fans who were quick to ask whether the two were dating.

Laura Vaughan and JJ Slater put on a cosy display over the weekend
Laura Vaughan and JJ Slater put on a cosy display over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/@johnjoeslater

Followers of both JJ and Laura took to their comment sections to quiz the pair on their relationship status.

One user wrote: "I don't know no friends that sit like thattt 👀👀👀🤧😆"

Another added: "The couple you didn't know you needed but I'm sooooo here for it! ❤️"

A third said: "Is JJ trying to get with every woman in mafs"

Fans believed that Laura Vaughan and JJ Slater were in a relationship
Fans believed that Laura Vaughan and JJ Slater were in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/Laura Vaughan

However Laura was quick to shut down rumours the two were dating, commenting on JJ's post:

"Honestly guys, we are just friends I promise! Ella was meant to come with us on the night out but she couldn't make it last min and no, I am not holding anything, my hand is resting on my shin 😂😂😂😂"

JJ also captioned the image: "MAFS Friends (inbetweeners voice) 🖤", with Laura similarly posting: "Swipe for one of my MAFS best friends @johnjoeslater"

Arthur Poremba and Laura Vaughan were previously in a relationship on Married At First Sight
Arthur Poremba and Laura Vaughan were previously in a relationship on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Currently only three of the couples who were matched on Married At First Sight are still together.

Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau, Tasha Jay and Paul Liba and Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle are currently in a relationship after meeting on the show.

Similarly Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor are now a couple, after bonding once filming had ended. The pair were previously in relationships with Brad Skelly and Adrienne Naylor respectively.

JJ Slater and Bianca Petronzi split after a few weeks of marriage on Married At First Sight
JJ Slater and Bianca Petronzi split after a few weeks of marriage on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Fans won't have to wait long to see the MAFS cast back on their screens, as the Married At First Sight reunion is set to air next year.

It was revealed that Luke Worley would not be taking part in the reunion special after his argument with Jordan Gayle.

The groom was axed from the show, alongside his wife Jay Howard, after Luke initiated a physical altercation with Jordan in his apartment.

