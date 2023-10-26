Married At First Sight: Only three couples still together as nine split

26 October 2023, 15:51

It has been reported that only some of the Married At First Sight cast are still together
It has been reported that only some of the Married At First Sight cast are still together. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight sources have stated that only a handful of the couples are still in a relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight insiders have revealed that only three couples are still together, with a staggering nine pairings calling it quits before the series has finished airing.

It appears that despite relationship advice from experts Charlene Douglas, Paul Carrick Brunson and Mel Schilling, most of the partners have decided to part ways.

This revelation comes after MAFS star Matt Pilmoor, 29, was pictured on a 'date' with fellow cast member Shona Manderson, 31, despite the groom still being married to Adrienne Naylor, 27, on the show. More recently Arthur Poremba, 35, was reportedly seen kissing another woman on a night out whilst married to 34-year-old Laura Vaughan on the series.

It was also leaked to the press that Ella Morgan, 29, and 36-year-old Nathanial Valentino's marriage would end due to Ella's affair with JJ Slater, 30, while he was still married to 29-year-old Bianca Petronzi.

It has been reported that only three of the Married At First Sight pairings are still together
It has been reported that only three of the Married At First Sight pairings are still together. Picture: Channel 4 Television

A TV source told the MailOnline: "Only three couples are still together after filming for the series ended in May.

"Considering they committed to each other for the rest of their lives, it's not great and what's more is a few of the show's stars have even moved on in new relationships.

"Some of the contestants that are still working on their marriages feel that other contributors didn't take the experiment as seriously as they could have, and fame definitely played a part in the decisions made."

Watch the Married At First Sight grooms question Arthur and Laura's relationship here:

Married At First Sight Laura and Arthur’s relationship is questioned

It has already been revealed that Brad Skelly, 28, and Shona had split after the pair were asked the leave the show by the MAFS experts.

Since then Brad has entered a new relationship and explained that he was never in love with Shona, despite telling her he was.

Brad Skelly and Shona Manderson have already revealed they have split
Brad Skelly and Shona Manderson have already revealed they have split. Picture: Instagram/@shoniemandy

As per the rules of Married At First Sight, the cast are not able to speak about their relationship status until after their final episodes have aired, so fans will have to wait and watch dramatic reunion special to see which pairings have made it through the experiment.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight finish?

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle get into a physical fight which leads to Luke being removed from the show

Married At First Sight first look teases Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's explosive fight

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Loose Women teases Stacey Solomon return as ITV shuts down quitting rumours

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley said has never and would never cheat as his recent comments left Jay Howard in tears.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley defends himself over Jay Howard 'cheating' comments

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba have faced obstacles on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan breaks silence after grooms 'attack' relationship with Arthur Poremba

Trending on Heart

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.

Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

Lifestyle

The extra charge was specified on the menu.

Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

Parenting

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater hits back at transphobic comments as he re-enters experiment with Ella Morgan
Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023: First look at rumoured line-up

Martin Lewis fans have recommended a warm accessory

Martin Lewis fans 'haven't used the heating' since buying wearable blanket

Lifestyle

The new changes are due to come into force in 2026.

Millions of households to get weekly food waste collections as new recycling rules announced

Lifestyle

Ella Morgan and JJ Slater have come under fire for their affair

Married At First Sight viewers furious as Ella Morgan and JJ Slater return to the show

Married At First Sight's Ella and Erica in heated row as bride returns to experiment

Married At First Sight's Ella and Erica in heated row as bride returns to experiment

Ella Morgan and JJ Slater have returned to Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight first look reveals moment Ella Morgan and JJ Slater return to the show
Primark brings back its 'iconic' Christmas wrapping paper bags.

Primark announces return of paper bags that can be used as wrapping paper

Lifestyle

Do Ella and JJ come back to Married At First Sight?

Do Ella and JJ come back to Married At First Sight?

Georges admitted he had eyes for another bride.

Married At First Sight's Georges admits he would have chosen to marry Ella

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far