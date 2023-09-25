Married At First Sight Shona: Age, job, Instagram revealed

MAFS UK - meet Shona

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Shona, from her age to her job and Instagram.

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Shona.

How old is Shona, what does she do for a living and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Shona.

Shona is looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight's Shona?

Shona is 31-years-old and from Nottingham.

Speaking before entering the experiment, Shona said: "My happily ever after would be for him and I to go through the experiment and really try and grow together."

What is Married At First Sight Shona's job?

Shona is a performing arts teacher.

Speaking at the Married At First Sight launch event, Shona confessed that one of her family members didn't attend her wedding.

"My sister didn't come to the wedding. My mum was really nervous but then she got on board, but my sister was supportive from a distance."

Married At First Sight's Shona often posts pictures on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@shoniemandy

What is Married At First Sight Shona's Instagram?

Shona's Instagram handle is @shoniemandy.

She often posts holiday pictures and images of her nights out.

What has Married At First Sight Shona said about the show?

At the MAFS launch event, Shona was asked that she found difficult about the experiment.

She explained: "What was interesting for me was that when you enter the environment you're giving your heart, your soul and in reality you don't really know people for a long time."

