Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?

By Hope Wilson

Are Brad and Shona still married? Here's everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight stars Brad, 27, and Shona, 31, tied the knot in a magical ceremony which saw sparks fly between the couple.

The pair quickly bonded over their shared love of spirituality and animals, with Shona taking a keen interest in Brad's son.

With the bride and groom looking like the perfect match, is their relationship too good to be true?

Shona and Brad were matched together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Are Married At First Sight Brad and Shona still together?

It is currently unknown if Brad and Shona are still in relationship.

As per MAFS rules, the couples cannot disclose their relationship status until their final episodes have aired.

Currently Brad and Shona do not follow each other on Instagram, so this may suggest that the couple are not on good terms.

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Brad said about Shona?

At the Married At First Sight press event, Brad spoke to Heart about Shona.

The groom said: "In my experience we couldn't be any less compatible, but that's okay. It's all an experience nevertheless.

"I most definitely went in and got lost in lust, one million per cent. Being lost in the physical aspect of things rather than the emotional."

What has Married At First Sight Shona said about Brad?

After their wedding episode aired, Shona posted a sweet snap of her and Brad on their wedding day.

She captioned the post: "Newly weds 💍🤍✨ what a day 🪐💘"

