Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly has a new girlfriend after splitting from Shona Manderson

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly has a new girlfriend after splitting from Shona Manderson. Picture: E4/ Hollie Baldwin - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly has a new girlfriend after being kicked off of Married At First Sight due to his 'controlling' behaviour towards Shona Manderson.

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly, 27, has reportedly moved on from Shona Manderson, 31, and has found love with new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin.

This comes after it was revealed by Channel 4 that the father-of-one was asked to leave the reality TV show after displaying "controlling" and "manipulative" behaviour towards his wife Shona.

Now, it has been reported by the Mail Online that Brad was seen kissing new girlfriend Hollie at VIP Scarefest launch at Alton Towers on Friday night, which he attended with fellow cast members.

Hollie then appeared to confirm her romance with Brad, sharing a picture with Brad on her Instagram with the padlock emoji.

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly is in a relationship following his split from Shona Manderson. Picture: E4

A source told the publication: "It wasn't long after Brad was axed from Married At First Sight UK that he and Shona went their separate ways, it was clear from the process that their relationship was never going to work.

"Brad and Hollie know each other from their hometown and connected instantly, they were kissing in front of the other MAFS UK cast on Friday night, they weren't holding anything back.

"Hollie didn't pose for any of the official photographs at the launch event as Brad was keen not to give away that his marriage with Shona is over. But they are an item and looked really loved up."

Hollie Baldwin appeared to confirm her romance with the Married At First Sight star on Instagram. Picture: Hollie Baldwin/Instagram

Brad will leave Married At First Sight in episodes yet to air after displaying "controlling" and "manipulative" behaviour towards wife Shona.

The contestant, whose marriage to Shona started off well, came under fire last week by viewers after he told his wife to "shut up" during a dinner party.

The groom's behaviour was branded "unacceptable" by charity Women's Aid and they have since commended the experts for calling out his "controlling" behaviour during the commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight's Brad was 'kicked off' the show following his controversial behaviour . Picture: Channel 4

Channel 4 confirmed that Brad and Shona leave the experiment after they found "the environment was not working for the couple".

A spokesperson said: "The couple’s exit plays out in the show. It was agreed alongside experts Paul, Mel and Charlene that the intensive Married at First Sight environment was not working for the couple and it was the right time to leave the experiment.

"The relationships on Married at First Sight UK are closely monitored off screen, by production and an independent psychologist. If any of the relationships develop in a way that is deemed to be potentially unhealthy for either party, we would take expert psychological advice as to whether it was time for them to leave the process.

"The welfare of all contributors on Married at First Sight UK is our top priority and we ensure that appropriate support is available to contributors at all times during filming, including 24/7 access to a member of the welfare team or psych support."

