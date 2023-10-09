Married At First Sight fans convinced Paul and Tasha are still together after seeing new picture

9 October 2023, 11:30 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 12:01

Fans think Tasha and Paul are still going strong.
Fans think Tasha and Paul are still going strong. Picture: E4

MAFS favourites Tasha and Paul have been pictured looking loved-up months after filming wrapped.

Married At First Sight groom Brad Skelly has hinted that golden couple Tasha Jay and Paul Liba are still together.

The axed star, who was kicked off the dating show for displaying "controlling" behaviour, gave fans a glimpse into life after MAFS when he shared a revealing picture on social media.

Posting a photo of himself on Instagram hanging out with three of his former cast mates, the Grimsby-born model appeared to confirm more than just his personal friendships with his co-stars.

Loved-up duo Tasha, 25, and Paul, 26, were pictured along with 36-year-old Nathanial in the same snap on Friday night looking relaxed and happy as they held hands in a pub.

One MAFS groom appeared to let the secret slip on Instagram.
One MAFS groom appeared to let the secret slip on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@bradskelly

It looks as though the sweet pair, who fell for each other instantly when they connected on their wedding day, are very much still together or as least on great terms.

In an attempt to confirm the rumours, eagle-eyed viewers investigated the childcare assistant and the account manager's social media accounts.

They found the two not only follow each other on Instagram but often leave sweet comments on each other's posts, too.

Just days ago, Tasha shared a candid chat on TikTok that she and husband Paul had filmed for E4 a while back.

Both joked about how their relationship worked, from who did the cleaning to who takes over in the kitchen.

The 25-year old from Leeds tagged her spouse and captioned the clip: "Just stay out the kitchen please 😅," to which Paul replied: "Am i allowed in the kitchen now ?👀"

Tasha and Paul were instantly attracted to each other.
Tasha and Paul were instantly attracted to each other. Picture: E4

And that's not the only clue these two are stronger than ever.

When their romantic wedding episode aired on E4, groom Paul shared the stunning pictures online with the caption: "I still can’t believe it actually happened and I was there !!! 💍⛪️ Thank you to the beautiful bride @itstashajay for saying YES 👰‍♀️

"Thank you for all the love and support I’ve been given 😘 And I can’t wait for you all to see the rest of our crazy journey ❤️."

To which Tasha replied: "Thanks for turning up 😂🤍".

Married At First Sight rules prevent the couples from confirming who is still together and who has separated since filming wrapped.

Although fan favourites Tasha and Paul have remained tight-lipped over their relationship status, they have only ever praised the show and what they experienced together.

Paul previously wrote Instagram: "The decision to participate in ‘Marriage at First Sight’ was not one taken lightly but resulted in embarking on a journey that has forever changed the course of my life."

