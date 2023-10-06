Married At First Sight star Brad Skelly is completely unrecognisable in throwback snaps

6 October 2023, 10:31

Married At First Sight star Brad looks unrecognisable in throwback pictures
Married At First Sight star Brad looks unrecognisable in throwback pictures. Picture: Instagram/@bradskelly/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Brad looks totally different in past pictures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight star Brad Skelly, 27, looks completely unrecognisable in throwback images posted on his Instagram.

In unearthed pictures from 2013-2016, Brad can be seen clean shaven and without the face and neck tattoos that he has now.

The groom has caused a stir both on the show and online after he and his wife Shona declared that they were in love after a matter of days. Since then they have been on a relationship rollercoaster, with Brad telling Shona to "shut up" during one dinner party.

However with the help of relationship experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, he is keen to build a lasting connection with his partner.

Fans have unearthed images of Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly
Fans have unearthed images of Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly. Picture: Instagram/@bradskelly

Fans have had mixed reactions to Brad on the show, with many taking to social media to air their thoughts.

One user wrote on X: "Brad is a scary guy."

Another said: "Brad thinks he’s better than Shona because he has a child. I do not like him at all that whole passed the test is controlling."

A third added: "I would not be able to keep my mouth shut around Brad, does he think we are all delusional."

Brad posted an image of himself without face tattoos
Brad posted an image of himself without face tattoos. Picture: Instagram/@bradskelly

Viewers are set for even more drama after the brand new MAFS couples teased there were more explosive arguments to come.

Speaking to Heart, new bride Erica and her husband Jordan hinted that they are caught in the middle of some fiery confrontations.

Erica said: "It felt like there was something new every single day. There was always something kicking off, going on, it gets very heated, very explosive and there's a lot of drama.

"I sit back and think about it and I'm like 'wow, how did that all happen in the space of that time?' It's insane."

Erica and Jordan got married on Married At First Sight
Erica and Jordan got married on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Jordan also stated: "I don't think everyone was in for genuine reasons. I do think there was some people in there that were in it for more the TV side.

"It's fair to say that me more than anyone clashes with a lot of people, but certain people in particular."

