Married At First Sight Brad: Age, job, Instagram and tattoos explained

18 September 2023, 20:30

MAFS UK - Meet Brad

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Brad, from his age to his job, tattoos and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Brad.

How old is Brad, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Brad.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have been revealed
The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have been revealed. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Brad?

Brad is 27-years-old and from Grimsby.

He is excited to begin the MAFS process, saying: "I trust the experts with all my heart that they have matched me well."

Brad is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight
Brad is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What is Married At First Sight Brad's job?

Brad is a model.

Speaking about his Married At First Sight partner, Brad said: "In my experience we couldn't be any less compatible, but that's okay. It's all an experience nevertheless."

Brad is looking for love on Married At First Sight
Brad is looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@bradskelly

What is Married At First Sight Brad's Instagram?

Brad's Instagram handle is @bradskelly.

He regularly posts images of his modelling shoots and shows off numerous tattoos.

Brad is one of the grooms on MAFS 2023
Brad is one of the grooms on MAFS 2023. Picture: Instagram/@bradskelly

What are Married At First Sight Brad's tattoos?

It isn't clear how many tattoos Brad has, however he does have plenty of them.

Speaking of his partnership on the show, Brad mentioned that looks played a part in his initial connection with his partner.

He said: "I most definitely went in and got lost in lust, one million per cent. Being lost in the physical aspect of things rather than the emotional."

Brad has numerous tattoos
Brad has numerous tattoos. Picture: Instagram/@bradskelly

What has Married At First Sight Brad said about the show?

Ahead of the show airing, Brad spoke about his experience on MAFS.

The groom said: "I don't regret anything because I think you acted in a way at that time. But it definitely tests you in so many different ways. It pushes your buttons and sometimes it can overwhelm you and you can feel stressed."

Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

Jonnie Irwin says cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

