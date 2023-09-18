Married At First Sight Brad: Age, job, Instagram and tattoos explained
18 September 2023, 20:30
MAFS UK - Meet Brad
Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Brad, from his age to his job, tattoos and Instagram.
Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.
The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.
One of the contestants looking for love this year is Brad.
How old is Brad, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Brad.
How old is Married At First Sight Brad?
Brad is 27-years-old and from Grimsby.
He is excited to begin the MAFS process, saying: "I trust the experts with all my heart that they have matched me well."
What is Married At First Sight Brad's job?
Brad is a model.
Speaking about his Married At First Sight partner, Brad said: "In my experience we couldn't be any less compatible, but that's okay. It's all an experience nevertheless."
What is Married At First Sight Brad's Instagram?
Brad's Instagram handle is @bradskelly.
He regularly posts images of his modelling shoots and shows off numerous tattoos.
What are Married At First Sight Brad's tattoos?
It isn't clear how many tattoos Brad has, however he does have plenty of them.
Speaking of his partnership on the show, Brad mentioned that looks played a part in his initial connection with his partner.
He said: "I most definitely went in and got lost in lust, one million per cent. Being lost in the physical aspect of things rather than the emotional."
What has Married At First Sight Brad said about the show?
Ahead of the show airing, Brad spoke about his experience on MAFS.
The groom said: "I don't regret anything because I think you acted in a way at that time. But it definitely tests you in so many different ways. It pushes your buttons and sometimes it can overwhelm you and you can feel stressed."
