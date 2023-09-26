Married at First Sight viewers spot red flag for newlyweds Shona and Brad

Brad shows Shona his son's checklist on MAFS UK

MAFS fans are predicting heartbreak for Shona Manderson after her marriage to model Brad Skelly.

Married at First Sight viewers witnessed newlyweds Shona and Brad's instant connection during Monday night's dramatic episode of the hit dating show.

The performing arts teacher, 31, said 'I do' to the Grimsby-born model, 27, in a romantic ceremony that saw sparks fly from the moment the pair met at the altar.

But despite the couple's shared love of spirituality and meditation, fans were quick to predict this seemingly "perfect match" wasn't going to stand the test of time.

Speaking about their relationship on social media, critics called out one particular personality trait of Shona's they believed was going to cut the marriage short.

Shona and Brad shared a romantic connection on their wedding day. Picture: Channel 4

"Think Brad will get the ick or fed up with her fast. She’s moving too fast," wrote one viewer.

"My prediction is Shona and Brad will go from 'head over heels' to 'heads being stamped with heels' reeeeeal quick. Too intense," another agreed.

"#Shona and #Brad are an accident waiting to happen #MAFSUK," said a third.

While a fourth added: "Well Shona seems rather excited doesn’t she. Let’s hope it lasts. As Brad is definitely hitting it out of the park with her."

The pair were instantly attracted to each other. Picture: Channel 4

Although many fans were convinced their chemistry would fizzle out due to Shona's keenness towards Brad, others were certain the loved-up duo would last the distance.

"Shona and Brad are perfect my gosh," said one fan.

"Brad and Shona look like the perfect match, very compatible with their desires," wrote a second.

A third added: ""I like Shona and Brad. The experts got it one hundred per cent right."

While a fourth joked: "Can Shona and Brad just renew their vows now and just make things officially official."

Shona told her bridesmaids she was already "in love" with Brad. Picture: Channel 4

Speculation grew online as soon as the newlyweds tied the knot, but regardless of people's opinions on social media it seemed the couple's families were convinced by their bond.

During the wedding breakfast, Brad's sister said of their match: "100 per cent this is the real deal. I think this will work, I have every faith in it."

If one thing is for sure it's that bride Shona is besotted with her new groom.

The Nottingham-based teacher squealed with delight when she first laid eyes on Brad then later told her bridesmaids: "So, guys I think I'm in love!"

