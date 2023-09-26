Married at First Sight viewers spot red flag for newlyweds Shona and Brad

26 September 2023, 11:29

Brad shows Shona his son's checklist on MAFS UK

MAFS fans are predicting heartbreak for Shona Manderson after her marriage to model Brad Skelly.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight viewers witnessed newlyweds Shona and Brad's instant connection during Monday night's dramatic episode of the hit dating show.

The performing arts teacher, 31, said 'I do' to the Grimsby-born model, 27, in a romantic ceremony that saw sparks fly from the moment the pair met at the altar.

But despite the couple's shared love of spirituality and meditation, fans were quick to predict this seemingly "perfect match" wasn't going to stand the test of time.

Speaking about their relationship on social media, critics called out one particular personality trait of Shona's they believed was going to cut the marriage short.

Shona and Brad shared a romantic connection on their wedding day.
Shona and Brad shared a romantic connection on their wedding day. Picture: Channel 4

"Think Brad will get the ick or fed up with her fast. She’s moving too fast," wrote one viewer.

"My prediction is Shona and Brad will go from 'head over heels' to 'heads being stamped with heels' reeeeeal quick. Too intense," another agreed.

"#Shona and #Brad are an accident waiting to happen #MAFSUK," said a third.

While a fourth added: "Well Shona seems rather excited doesn’t she. Let’s hope it lasts. As Brad is definitely hitting it out of the park with her."

The pair were instantly attracted to each other.
The pair were instantly attracted to each other. Picture: Channel 4

Although many fans were convinced their chemistry would fizzle out due to Shona's keenness towards Brad, others were certain the loved-up duo would last the distance.

"Shona and Brad are perfect my gosh," said one fan.

"Brad and Shona look like the perfect match, very compatible with their desires," wrote a second.

A third added: ""I like Shona and Brad. The experts got it one hundred per cent right."

While a fourth joked: "Can Shona and Brad just renew their vows now and just make things officially official."

Shona told her bridesmaids she was already "in love" with Brad.
Shona told her bridesmaids she was already "in love" with Brad. Picture: Channel 4

Speculation grew online as soon as the newlyweds tied the knot, but regardless of people's opinions on social media it seemed the couple's families were convinced by their bond.

During the wedding breakfast, Brad's sister said of their match: "100 per cent this is the real deal. I think this will work, I have every faith in it."

If one thing is for sure it's that bride Shona is besotted with her new groom.

The Nottingham-based teacher squealed with delight when she first laid eyes on Brad then later told her bridesmaids: "So, guys I think I'm in love!"

Read more:

Featured on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School Podcast

Listen to Heart Xmas

Married At First Sight Official Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me Podcast

Featured on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School Podcast

Listen to Heart Xmas

Married At First Sight Official Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me Podcast

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Alison Hammond has become one of the UK's favourite presenters

Alison Hammond facts: Age, height, son and relationship status

Peggy and Georges were wed on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Career and earnings revealed

Martin H has praised fans for helping him boost his confidence.

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H thanks fans for helping him 'believe in himself'

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have been friends for years.

Amanda Holden opens up about her friendship with Simon Cowell

Celebrities

The Great British Bake Off has a tough filming schedule

When was The Great British Bake Off 2023 filmed?

Married At First Sight has seen a selection of couples stay together

Married At First Sight success stories: Who has stayed together?

The Great British Bake Off has produced some top winners over the years

Who won Great British Bake Off 2022 and where are they now?

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

Will there be a second series of My Mum Your Dad? Everything we know so far

Big Brother 2023 is set to return to our screens later this year

Big Brother 2023: Start date, new eye and hosts revealed

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Jay Howard: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Luke Worley: Age, jobs, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Rosaline is a cast member on Married At First Sight

Rosaline Darlington Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Kriaras Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Tasha Jay: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Paul Liba: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella Morgan: Age, job, Instagram revealed
Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Peggy Rose: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight announce new cast members: Meet the grooms and brides

Married At First Sight announce new cast members: Meet the grooms and brides