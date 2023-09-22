How to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

22 September 2023, 11:13 | Updated: 22 September 2023, 11:25

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson says show is 'completely real'

By Hope Wilson

The applications for Married At First Sight 2024 have opened. Here is how to apply for the show.

Married At First Sight is back on our screens with more love and arguments than ever before.

This week we've seen all eight couples wed after being matched together by the MAFS experts. With the drama already unfolding, it's going to be a rollercoaster of a series.

At the end of last night's episode, Channel 4 revealed that they are looking for brides and grooms for the next series of Married At First Sight.

Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight 2024.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are on the lookout for new Married At First Sight contestants. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How to apply for Married At First Sight

If you'd like to take part in a future series of MAFS, you can visit channel4.com/takepart.

The closing date for applications has not been announced however it is possible to apply now.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have been revealed. Picture: Channel 4 Television

When is Married At First Sight on?

Married At First Sight is on every weekday at 9pm on E4.

Viewers will watch the couples as they navigate their new marriages with the help of relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

With lots of drama and heartbreak, this series is one to watch.

Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Who are the Married At First Sight cast?

This year there are eight brides and eight grooms on MAFS.

With the series currently airing, some of the contestants have been speaking out on social media about the show.

Nathanial Valentino has said that Married At First Sight 'broke him' and he 'can't wait to tell the truth' about the show.

