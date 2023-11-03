Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle denies cheating on wife Erica Roberts

3 November 2023, 14:06 | Updated: 3 November 2023, 14:13

Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle denies cheating on wife Erica Roberts
Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle denies cheating on wife Erica Roberts. Picture: Channel 4

Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle has broken his silence over claims he kissed another girl in a nightclub.

Married At First Sight star Jordan Gayle, 26, has denied reports he cheated on his wife Erica Roberts, 25, during a night out.

Jordan met Erica for the first time on their wedding day and throughout the hit reality TV show have been growing in strength - until recently when a fallout left their relationship in turmoil.

According to reports this week, Jordan was seen kissing a mystery blonde woman during a night out with co-stars Arthur Poremba and Paul Liba back in May, with pictures obtained by the Mail Online showing him the back of a car with an unknown woman.

The TV star has now said the claims are "100 per cent false" and have come from someone "who has a malicious agenda" against him.

Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle has been accused of cheating on wife Erica Roberts
Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle has been accused of cheating on wife Erica Roberts. Picture: Channel 4

The statement reads: "The accusation of me cheating on Erica is 100 per cent false and clearly coming from someone who has a malicious agenda to try and ruin our relationship.

"The picture in question was from a night out with the boys, we all have photos with the girls who were with us, and a completely harmless and innocent photo has been twisted to a place that could be very damaging and upsetting to my relationship.

"I don't condone cheating which you can see from my strong opinions and actions with certain situations on the show – I would certainly never cheat on Erica and jeopardise my relationship."

Luke and Jordan have a physical fight on MAFS UK

This comes after a source told the publication: "Jordan spent the whole night cuddling up to a woman that wasn't his wife, and he did it in the company of a few of his co-stars. They claim that he was kissing her and the photo of them leaving the bar in the back of a taxi together is damning.

"But Jordan insists that he didn't cheat on Erica and the whole thing is a total misunderstanding... he says that the woman kissed him and he didn't reciprocate. The cast questioned Jordan's alleged behaviour during filming of the show's reunion episode, where it was claimed that his actions weren't that of someone in a relationship or indeed a marriage."

Married At First Sight's Jordan has said the claims have come from 'someone who has a malicious agenda'
Married At First Sight's Jordan has said the claims have come from 'someone who has a malicious agenda'. Picture: Channel 4

Meanwhile, Married At First Sight groom Luke Worley took to Instagram to relay the claims that Jordan had cheated to Erica.

During a recent Instagram live from Erica, Luke dropped a comment on the live updates which read: "Are you forgetting Jordan cheated on you in a night club???"

This comes after Luke hinted at an upcoming scandal between Jordan and Erica during an interview on the Into The Barbershop podcast.

Speaking to the host, Luke said: "Jordan did some naughty things that will come out soon."

He went on: "All I can say is if people think that Jordan is this nice guy that sticks up for girls who have been cheated on, he's chucking stones in glass houses, I'm telling you...He's done worse."

