Married At First Sight Paul: Age, job, Instagram revealed
18 September 2023, 20:30
MAFS UK - Meet Paul
Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Paul from his age to his job and Instagram.
Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.
The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.
One of the contestants looking for love this year is Paul.
How old is Paul, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Paul.
How old is Married At First Sight Paul?
Paul is 26-years-old and from Chesham.
Speaking ahead of the launch of the new series, Paul opened up about his dating history, saying: "I've been single my whole life.
"I'll bounce from girl to girl. I'll date girls for like a few months but there's no girl that can say she was my girlfriend."
What is Married At First Sight Paul's job?
Paul is an account manager.
His expectations for the show are quite high, saying: "I hope the experts literally hand delivered my best friend and life partner."
What is Married At First Sight Paul's Instagram?
Paul's Instagram handle is @libapaul96.
He regularly posts pictures of his daily life and his boxing career.
What has Married At First Sight Paul said about the show?
When asked about if he had any reservations about joining the show, Paul said: "I was worried if she was ugly. For me attraction is a big thing and obviously you can work on anything on top of that but if I didn't find her attractive I was going to be like 'oh gosh what have I done to myself'.
"Because you're so wrapped in a bubble, it's easy for everything to escalate."
