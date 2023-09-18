Married At First Sight Paul: Age, job, Instagram revealed

18 September 2023, 20:30

MAFS UK - Meet Paul

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Paul from his age to his job and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Paul.

How old is Paul, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Paul.

The Married At First Sight 2023 cast have been revealed
The Married At First Sight 2023 cast have been revealed. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Paul?

Paul is 26-years-old and from Chesham.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new series, Paul opened up about his dating history, saying: "I've been single my whole life.

"I'll bounce from girl to girl. I'll date girls for like a few months but there's no girl that can say she was my girlfriend."

What is Married At First Sight Paul's job?

Paul is an account manager.

His expectations for the show are quite high, saying: "I hope the experts literally hand delivered my best friend and life partner."

Paul is looking for love on Married At First Sight
Paul is looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What is Married At First Sight Paul's Instagram?

Paul's Instagram handle is @libapaul96.

He regularly posts pictures of his daily life and his boxing career.

Paul is a contestant on Married At First Sight
Paul is a contestant on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Paul said about the show?

When asked about if he had any reservations about joining the show, Paul said: "I was worried if she was ugly. For me attraction is a big thing and obviously you can work on anything on top of that but if I didn't find her attractive I was going to be like 'oh gosh what have I done to myself'.

"Because you're so wrapped in a bubble, it's easy for everything to escalate."

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and previous TV roles

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and TV roles

Porscha is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight Porscha: Age, job, son and Instagram revealed

Brad is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Brad: Age, job, Instagram and tattoos explained

Terence is a cast member on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight Terence: Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Nathanial is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Nathanial: Age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Luke: Age, jobs, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Jay: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed

Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

When does Married At First Sight UK start and is it on every night?

Married At First Sight Australia stars have been paying tribute to Trisha Stratford

Married At First Sight Australia stars lead tributes as expert Trisha Stratford dies aged 72
Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Celebrities

Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

Jonnie Irwin says cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Ellie Leach smiling on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards alongside a selfie picture where she wears a black lace top that's see-through.

When did Ellie Leach leave Coronation Street and why?

Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach dressed in party dresses in a garden

How do Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach know one another?