Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay

6 November 2023, 12:02

Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay
Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS expert Paul Carrick Brunson has revealed that Paul Liba and Tasha Jay's marriage may be going through a rocky patch.

Married At First Sight expert Paul Carrick Brunson has hinted that the show's biggest twist is yet to come, and it involves Paul Liba, 26, and Tasha Jay, 25.

With the help of fellow MAFS experts Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, Tasha and Paul have managed to overcome blips in their relationship, despite viewers branding Tasha 'toxic'. However, the 49-year-old love guru has hinted that relations between the two will become strained in upcoming episodes.

According to the Mirror, Paul Carrick Brunson was speaking at the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards last night where he teased the upcoming drama between the couple.

The Celebs Go Dating mentor said: "If people were blown away by Ella and JJ, there is much more to come. This time with Tasha and Paul."

Paul Carrick Brunson has hinted that Tasha Jay and Paul Liba's relationship will take a dramatic turn on Married At First Sight
Paul Carrick Brunson has hinted that Tasha Jay and Paul Liba's relationship will take a dramatic turn on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Paul Carrick Brunson added: "What happens next is very unexpected. I know what happens, but you guys will see it all unfold soon.

"I thought last season's MAFS was the most explosive, but this one, well, it's just incredible. It's all fireworks. I'll certainly need a lie-down afterwards. I'm so glad everyone is telling me how much they are enjoying it."

This may come as a shock to fans after some were convinced the couple were still in a relationship after they posted a sweet picture together.

Tasha Jay and Paul Liba were wed on Married At First Sight which saw them click immediately
Tasha Jay and Paul Liba were wed on Married At First Sight which saw them click immediately. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay

In an upcoming teaser for tonight's episode, it looks like the trouble might be starting for Tasha and Paul after their homestay visit sees Paul's friends telling the groom, "run for your life" after a disagreement with his wife becomes heated.

This meeting comes after the pair had a fiery argument off camera, which saw Tasha apologise to her husband for her behaviour, promising she wouldn't react that way again.

As per the rules of Married At First Sight, the cast cannot discuss their relationship status until after their final episodes have aired.

Despite this, Tasha was forced to deny reports that she and MAFS cast member Arthur Poremba, 35, were dating after the pair were pictured holding hands.

Tasha Jay denied reports she was dating Married At First sight co-star Arthur Poremba after they were pictured holding hands
Tasha Jay denied reports she was dating Married At First sight co-star Arthur Poremba after they were pictured holding hands. Picture: Instagram/@itstashajay

This isn't the first time Tasha has been involved in an explosive argument. The 25-year-old has found herself at loggerheads with fellow bride Erica Roberts, 25, with the two clashing from the get-go.

However Tasha has hinted that she and Erica have made up, with the pair currently following each other on Instagram.

When asked by a fan if she and Erica were friends, Tasha replied: "I don't actually think I'm allowed the answer this because I think you have to watch it play out on the show. But knowing my luck they won't f****** show it.

She continued: "I want to tell you, I'd love to tell you, but guess you've just got to wait, ain't that right Erica?" Before laughing and winking at the camera.

Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle denies cheating on wife Erica Roberts

Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle denies cheating on wife Erica Roberts

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: First look at rumoured campmates

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Stacey Solomon set to return to Loose Women next week after 10 month break

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

