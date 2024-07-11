Twisters 2024 film soundtrack - Full country tracklist from Luke Combs to Shania Twain

11 July 2024, 16:52

Twisters 2024 is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister
Twisters 2024 is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister.

By Tiasha Debray

Twisters starring Glen Powell is right around the corner and the soundtrack is already being talked about for its country music glory. From Luke Combs and Leon Bridges to Shania Twain, here’s the full tracklist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Twisters 2024, the standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister, is set to release in the UK on the 17th of July.

Despite the huge marketing campaign for the film itself, from the star power of Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones to stories of the cast and crew getting caught in an actual tornado during filming, it’s actually the soundtrack that fans are most excited about.

With the 29-track-long 'Twisters: The Album' available for pre-order already, Universal is probably expecting huge interest for the country film soundtrack which includes artists like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and Shania Twain.

So which songs and which artists are featured on the film soundtrack for Twisters? You can check out the full tracklist below.

Twisters will release in the UK on the 17th of July 2024
Twisters will release in the UK on the 17th of July 2024.

Here's the complete list of songs on 'Twisters: The Album' soundtrack:

  1. 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' – Luke Combs
  2. 'Ain't in Kansas Anymore' – Miranda Lambert
  3. 'Steal My Thunder' – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
  4. 'Feelin' Country' – Thomas Rhett
  5. 'The Cards I've Been Dealt' – Warren Zeiders
  6. 'Never Left Me' – Megan Moroney
  7. 'Out of Oklahoma' – Lainey Wilson
  8. 'Hell or High Water' – Bailey Zimmerman
  9. 'Dead End Road' – Jelly Roll
  10. 'Country Classic' – Kane Brown
  11. 'Tear Us Apart' – Sam Barber
  12. 'Song While You're Away' – Tyler Childers
  13. 'Already Had It' – Tucker Wetmore
  14. 'Chrome Cowgirl' – Leon Bridges
  15. 'Death Wish Love' – Benson Boone
  16. 'Boots Don't' – Shania Twain & Breland
  17. 'Stronger Than a Storm' – Dylan Gossett
  18. 'Chasing the Wind' – Lanie Gardner
  19. 'Leave the Light On' – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay)
  20. 'Before I Do' – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn
  21. 'Caddo County' – The Red Clay Strays
  22. 'Blackberry Wine' – Tanner Usrey
  23. 'Too Easy' – Tanner Adell
  24. 'Shake Shake (All Night Long)' – Mason Ramsey
  25. 'New Loop' – Tyler Halverson
  26. 'Touchdown' – Flatland Cavalry
  27. 'Driving You Home' – Nolan Taylor
  28. 'Wall of Death' – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister
  29. '(Ghost) Riders in the Sky' – Charley Crockett
Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones as the leads
Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones as the leads.

After the tracklist was released, film and music fans alike descended to the internet to share their thoughts, which have been incredibly positive.

With one jumping on Reddit to say, “Luke Combs teased the first song for the movie. His song, 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' drops on Thursday morning along with a music video. Personally, I think it's an awesome and bada*s song. Was looking forward to the movie but looking forward to the soundtrack even more!!”

Another wrote, “They done put the entire country music industry in this one. I have high hopes about the soundtrack now.”

Twisters: The Album will feature a variety of country music artists
Twisters: The Album will feature a variety of country music artists.

With the film releasing in less than a week in the UK, there are just three songs available to listen to so far from the soundtrack.

Luke Combs' 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' was the first to be released as a single and even features in the trailer.

The second and third to be released were 'Hell or High Water' by Bailey Zimmerman and 'Never Left Me' by Megan Moroney.

