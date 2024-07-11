Twisters 2024 film soundtrack - Full country tracklist from Luke Combs to Shania Twain

Twisters 2024 is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Twisters starring Glen Powell is right around the corner and the soundtrack is already being talked about for its country music glory. From Luke Combs and Leon Bridges to Shania Twain, here’s the full tracklist.

Twisters 2024, the standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister, is set to release in the UK on the 17th of July.

Despite the huge marketing campaign for the film itself, from the star power of Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones to stories of the cast and crew getting caught in an actual tornado during filming, it’s actually the soundtrack that fans are most excited about.

With the 29-track-long 'Twisters: The Album' available for pre-order already, Universal is probably expecting huge interest for the country film soundtrack which includes artists like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and Shania Twain.

So which songs and which artists are featured on the film soundtrack for Twisters? You can check out the full tracklist below.

Twisters will release in the UK on the 17th of July 2024. Picture: Alamy

Here's the complete list of songs on 'Twisters: The Album' soundtrack:

'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' – Luke Combs 'Ain't in Kansas Anymore' – Miranda Lambert 'Steal My Thunder' – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore) 'Feelin' Country' – Thomas Rhett 'The Cards I've Been Dealt' – Warren Zeiders 'Never Left Me' – Megan Moroney 'Out of Oklahoma' – Lainey Wilson 'Hell or High Water' – Bailey Zimmerman 'Dead End Road' – Jelly Roll 'Country Classic' – Kane Brown 'Tear Us Apart' – Sam Barber 'Song While You're Away' – Tyler Childers 'Already Had It' – Tucker Wetmore 'Chrome Cowgirl' – Leon Bridges 'Death Wish Love' – Benson Boone 'Boots Don't' – Shania Twain & Breland 'Stronger Than a Storm' – Dylan Gossett 'Chasing the Wind' – Lanie Gardner 'Leave the Light On' – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay) 'Before I Do' – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn 'Caddo County' – The Red Clay Strays 'Blackberry Wine' – Tanner Usrey 'Too Easy' – Tanner Adell 'Shake Shake (All Night Long)' – Mason Ramsey 'New Loop' – Tyler Halverson 'Touchdown' – Flatland Cavalry 'Driving You Home' – Nolan Taylor 'Wall of Death' – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister '(Ghost) Riders in the Sky' – Charley Crockett

Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones as the leads. Picture: Alamy

After the tracklist was released, film and music fans alike descended to the internet to share their thoughts, which have been incredibly positive.

With one jumping on Reddit to say, “Luke Combs teased the first song for the movie. His song, 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' drops on Thursday morning along with a music video. Personally, I think it's an awesome and bada*s song. Was looking forward to the movie but looking forward to the soundtrack even more!!”

Another wrote, “They done put the entire country music industry in this one. I have high hopes about the soundtrack now.”

Twisters: The Album will feature a variety of country music artists. Picture: Alamy

With the film releasing in less than a week in the UK, there are just three songs available to listen to so far from the soundtrack.

Luke Combs' 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' was the first to be released as a single and even features in the trailer.

The second and third to be released were 'Hell or High Water' by Bailey Zimmerman and 'Never Left Me' by Megan Moroney.

