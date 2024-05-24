Who is Alison Hammond’s boyfriend, David Putman? His age, height, job and Instagram revealed

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

By Tiasha Debray

From his age to his job, height and Instagram, here’s everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's partner, David Putman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alison Hammond has recently gone public with her new man and it’s not necessarily someone you would imagine her to be with.

The For The Love Of Dogs host has revealed she’s been dating a man significantly younger than her, and fans were left a little shocked at their age gap.

Despite their unlikely partnership, the This Morning host has received praise from her Loose Women co-star Denise Welch who has called Alison a "a fabulous woman" who "deserves everything."

So here’s what we know about Alison's boyfriend, David Putman, his age, height, job and Instagram revealed.

Alison Hammond and David Putman share a 22-year age gap. Picture: Instagram: @alisonhammond55

How old is Alison Hammond’s boyfriend David Putman?

David is 27-years-old, with his birthday falling on the 23rd of May, whilst Alison is 49 which leaves a 22-year difference between them.

David’s star sign is a Gemini, whilst Alison is an Aquarius and the two signs are supposedly very compatible.

According to the tabloid’s sources, David’s mother finds this age difference a huge cause for concern and wanted him to find a "nice Russian girl" his own age instead.

The source stated: "She thinks Alison is way too old for David and doesn’t like all the attention her TV fame has brought to her son.”

Alison Hammond has gone public with her boyfriend David Putman. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

What does Alison Hammond’s boyfriend do for work?

TV fame might be exactly what David after, as he’s a model alongside being a masseuse.

In fact, that’s how the pair reportedly met. Apparently, Alison had David booked for a £150 massage therapy session and the rest was history.

How tall is Alison Hammond's boyfriend David Putman?

Eagle-eyed ans have noticed that Alison's boyfriend David is considerably taller than her and that's because he is!

Whilst Alison stands at 5ft 8in, David reaches a height of 6ft 10in, making him over a foot taller than his partner. This will certainly come in handy for his modelling gigs.

What is David Putman’s Instagram?

You can find all David’s pictures of his travels and modelling shots on Instagram @mr.putman.207.