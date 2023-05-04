Denise Welch: Net worth, career and sons revealed

4 May 2023, 14:18

Denise Welch is friends with some very famous faces
Denise Welch is friends with some very famous faces. Picture: Instagram

Who is Denise Welch and how does she know Taylor Swift? Everything you need to know about Matty Healy's mum...

Denise Welch has hit the headlines after her son Matt Healy reportedly started dating Taylor Swift.

According to The Sun, Taylor and The 1975 singer Matt are ready to make their romance public in Nashville, Tennessee, where she will be performing this weekend.

"She and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right,” a source said.

“They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn't work out."

Denise has previously been pictured with Taylor after she made an appearance on stage at The 1975 gig in January.

"Oh what a night at a sold out 02," Denise captioned a photo of her and Taylor, adding: "So proud I can't even begin!!"

But who is Denise and how much is she worth? Everything you need to know…

What is Denise Welch’s net worth?

The Loose Women star’s net worth is around $2 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is just under £1.73 million.

Denise Welch, Tim Healy and their son Louis
Denise Welch, Tim Healy and their son Louis. Picture: Getty Images

The star first hit our screens in ITV drama series Soldier Solider in 1993, before releasing a single off the back of the film.

She later landed the role of Natalie Horrocks in Coronation Street in 1997 and became a household name.

Who are Denise Welch’s sons?

Denise has two sons from her 25 year marriage with ex-husband Tim Healy before the couple split in 2012.

Her eldest son Matty Healy is the frontman for The 1975, while her youngest son Louis was on Emmerdale.

Opening up about her kids, Denise previously said: "My kids are very proud of me.

"It's been a struggle, I tend not to talk too much about Matty because he has his own career going on, we've talked a lot about how he was affected by my drinking.

"It was more so Matty because Louis was about nine when we got sober, so it's almost like I've had two single children because there are 12 years between them.”

Who is Denise Welch's husband?

Lincoln Townley married Denise in October 2022 and is a millionaire contemporary artist and former PR manager from London.

His paintings have been exhibited in London, Los Angeles, and Australia.

Denise Welch’s career

Fans will know her best for being a panelist on Loose Women, while she has also starred in Where the Heart Is, Holby City and The Bill.

Other credits include Doctors, Hollyoaks: In the City, Waterloo Road, and Casualty

She played the part of 'Scary' Mary, alongside her then-husband, Tim Healy in Benidorm and guest starred in EastEnders as Alison Slater.

Denise was also part of reality shows Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother.

