Inside Emmerdale star Louis Healy's life after the soap including famous mum Denise

Louis Healy starred in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Denise Welch's son Louis Healy: Everything you need to know about the Emmerdale actor...

Denise Welch has been on our screen for years, first starring in shows such as Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks.

We also know her as a regular panellist on Loose Women, as well as appearing on plenty of other reality shows.

But Denise isn’t the only person in her family with a career in show business, as her son Louis is also an actor.

So who is Louis Healy and what has he been in? Here’s what we know…

Louis Healy first got a role in Emmerdale back in 2019 where he played Danny Harrington. Picture: ITV

Who did Louis Healy play in Emmerdale?

Louis Healy first got a role in Emmerdale back in 2019 where he played Danny Harrington.

The 22-year-old appeared on the ITV soap for a year until 2020 as the ex-boyfriend of Sarah Sugden.

Louis' character met Sarah online in September 2019 but was originally scared off by her family.

Charity Dingle then tracked Danny down and the pair were reunited, before things turned dark when he started asking Sarah to sell drugs for him.

After leaving the soap two years ago, Louis told the Daily Star: "It was amazing, it was by far my biggest job and my highest-profile role.

Louis Healy and his famous parents. Picture: Getty Images

"Obviously my storyline and character was heavily involved with the Dingle's and with Sarah, who is one of the main parts of the family."

He added: "I was so excited when I arrived there, obviously my mum had been in soaps and was affiliated with ITV and it was a full-circle moment for me, not just for me but for my mum and dad too.

"The stuff I got to do, it was the first time I ever got to play a real baddie for an extended amount of time, so I got to develop the character in a way that I hadn't before because I've only done things for a month or two at a time.

"Whereas Emmerdale, I was in that for about seven or eight months so I really got to dig my teeth into it."

What else has Louis Healy been in?

Since leaving Emmerdale, Louis has gone on to star in Hotel Portofino, The Pact and Vera.

Talking about pressure from his parents Denise and Tim Healy, Louis said: "I used to feel a little bit of that when I was younger but never from my parents or anyone in my family, it was the pressure like that from my peers.

"Kids wouldn't feel as awkward coming up to you being like 'God, you've got balls haven't you trying to become whatever when your parents have big shoes to fill.'

"I've never felt any sort of pressure to fill any boots, my parents are both successful in their own right and at the start of my career it opened a couple of doors for me."

"Any parent who has kids who want to go into acting does, they get into contact with agencies and I was a minor so they had to sign things."

