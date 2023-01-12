Inside Emmerdale star Will Ash's life away from Caleb - including Coronation Street star cousin

12 January 2023, 09:14 | Updated: 12 January 2023, 09:15

Calebb is played by Will Ash in Emmerdale
Calebb is played by Will Ash in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale and what else has he been in? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale viewers were recently introduced to newcomer Caleb Milligan, a well connected, successful businessman.

It’s unclear what his background is, but we have already been given an insight into his past as a flashback scene saw Caleb and young Cain meet.

When Caleb turned up in the village, viewers were left wondering why Cain kept Caleb a secret for so long and they are convinced there is more to be revealed.

But as Caleb remains a mystery, how much do we know about actor Will Ash who is playing him?

Caleb arrived in Emmerdale village last year
Caleb arrived in Emmerdale village last year. Picture: ITV

Who plays Caleb in Emmerdale?

Actor Will Ash plays Caleb in Emmerdale and it turns out he’s actually friends with Cain Dingle actor Jeff Hordley.

Speaking during a press event, 45-year-old Will replied: "I knew that I’d be working a lot with Jeff. That was a massive draw. Not to put anything down but it is work and it is nice to be working.

“A lot of the time you spend out of work as an actor. You spend a lot of time, as an actor, out of work so to do what I like doing every single day is amazing really. The main thing though was working with Jeff and the scripts are amazing.”

Jeff added: “The character (Caleb) is written so well and he’s got a charm which WIll brings across really beautifully.”

He also has another connection to fame, as his second cousin is fellow actor Peter Ash, who has starred in Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Footballers Wives.

Emmerdale actors Will Ash and Jeff Hordley are old friends
Emmerdale actors Will Ash and Jeff Hordley are old friends. Picture: ITV

What else has Will Ash been in?

Will Ashi has had many other roles including playing Christopher Mead in Waterloo Road and Steve Robinson in Clocking Off.

He has also had roles in Doctor Who, Heartbeat, Casualty, Where the Heart Is, Shameless, Children's Ward and Soldier Soldier.

Other credits include Scott & Bailey, Inspector George Gently, Vera, Father Brown, Moving On and Silent Witness.

Is Will Ash married?

It’s not clear whether Will Ash is married as he likes keeps his personal and love life private.

It is thought the actor has two children and lives in Greater Manchester.

