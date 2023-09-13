Adam Thomas facts: Age, height and TV career

Adam Thomas and his family popular on Instagram as well as on TV. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The Waterloo Road actor continues to dominate our screens but who is he? And what do we need to know about him? Here's all the facts including a list of all the TV shows he's been in.

Adam Thomas swapped Emmerdale for Waterloo Road recently and has become a regular on our TV screens once more.

And when he's not performing for his followers, he's updating them on his family life which includes his wife Caroline and their two children Teddy and Elsie, plus his also famous brothers, Ryan and Scott Thomas.

As one third of one of the most famous families in the UK, here's everything you need to know about Adam covering all the important facts such as his height, age and full TV career breakdown.

Adam Thomas has recently revealed his journey with arthritis and how painful it's been. Picture: Alamy

How old is Adam Thomas?

Adam is currently 35 years old after celebrating his birthday on August 11th which he shares with his twin brother Scott.

A day before his birthday this year he joked that despite turning another year older, he still acts like a kid as he wrote on Instagram: "Well it’s my birthday tomorrow and I turn 35!!

How did that happen, does this mean I should stop acting like a kid now haha. As much as I act like a kid, my body is telling another story…"

He also chose this moment to reveal to his followers he has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

How tall is Adam Thomas?

Adam is around 180cm making him 5ft 11in, roughly the same height as his big brother Ryan Thomas.

Despite being twins, Scott measures slightly taller than his brother.

Adam Thomas is brothers with twin Scott and Ryan Thomas. Picture: Adam Thomas/Instagram

What TV programmes and show has Adam Thomas been in?

Most famously, Adam is known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale who he played for nine years.

