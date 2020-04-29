The Thomas Brothers’ net worths: How much are Ryan, Scott and Adam worth?

How much are the Thomas brothers worth? Picture: Instagram

How much are Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas worth? And how did they make their money? Find out everything...

Showbiz brothers Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas are back on our TV screens with a brand new mini series on ITV: 'Mancs in Mumbai'.

This will see the family embark on quest to learn about their Indian heritage, along with their dad Dougie James.

But with TV credits such as Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Love Island, Celebrity Big Brother and I'm A Celebrity under their belts, how much are the Thomas' worth?

What is Ryan Thomas’ net worth?

Ryan Thomas is reportedly worth around £1million.

Last year it was reported Ryan was set to become a millionaire again after he was declared bankrupt in 2013.

The former Coronation Street star entered bankruptcy when he was hit with a £40,000 tax bill he couldn't pay seven years ago.

Ryan Thomas played Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

But after paying back every penny of what he owed, the star reportedly earned a whopping £500,000 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, and has been in high demand TV appearances and magazine deals since winning.

Ryan has previously admitted that he wasn't the best at looking after his money after apparently earning around £100,000 a year during his time as Jason Grimshaw on Corrie between 2000 and 2016.

But when he became a father to 11-year-old Scarlett - who he shares with ex Tina O’Brien - the star learnt to look after his finances.

He once said: "It's not something I'm proud of but when I was 16, I had so much money and I was spending it all on my friends.

"I was so generous and I thought it grew on trees and times have changed and it's a big responsibility. I want to provide for Scarlett and I've learnt to put the money away for the taxman and I hope my dreams come true."

Read More: How much do Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrities get paid for show?

What is Scott Thomas’ net worth?

It is unknown how much money Scott Thomas is worth, however since coming in third place on Love Island in 2016, he has set up his own Public Relations company.

As Director for the The Social, it’s thought the reality star gets a hefty wage, as their current clients include PrettyLittleThing, hotel group Edwardian Hotels as well as a string of restaurants and bars.

And with 875k followers on Instagram, he also makes plenty of public appearances and models for various brands and photographers.

Read More: Mark Labbett weight loss: how The Chase star achieved his dramatic transformation

What is Adam Thomas’ net worth?

There is not much information about Adam Thomas’ net worth available. But he played Adam Barton on Emmerdale for almost ten years between 2009 and 2018.

He also won the hearts of the nation when he came in third place on I’m Celebrity in 2016, before going on to land a presenting role on spin off I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp last year.

Adam previously joked Emmerdale paid him the same salary as Tesco in a cheeky jibe.

When a pal quipped on Facebook: "Sounds like you work at Tesco, not Emmerdale", Adam replied: "Haha wages are probably not far off to be honest."

It was also reported in 2016 that Adam quit the ITV soap after bosses tried to block him from taking a £100,000 panto role in Newcastle's Jack and the Beanstalk.

A source told The Sun at the time, he decided to go with the panto role, adding: “It’s a great payday for him and he’s a popular character on ‘Emmerdale’, so the bosses had to let him make his decision in the hope he may come back in the future.

Read More: Who is Mark Labbett's wife Katie and what happened with the cheating claims?