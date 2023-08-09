Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

9 August 2023, 17:48

Adam Thomas was in Emmerdale for a number of years
Adam Thomas was in Emmerdale for a number of years. Picture: ITV/Getty

Was Adam Thomas in Emmerdale, how long was he on the soap and why did he leave?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adam Thomas has appeared in Waterloo Road and I'm A Celebrity, however he is best known for portraying Adam Barton in Emmerdale.

The actor, 34, joined the soap in 2009 and was involved in storylines including arson, fertility issues and his iconic bromance with Aaron Dingle.

Adam left the soap five years ago and has gone on to star in the Waterloo Road reboot as well as co-hosting I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

When did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale and what does he do now?

Adam Thomas has appeared in a number of TV shows
Adam Thomas has appeared in a number of TV shows. Picture: Alamy

Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Adam Thomas left Emmerdale in 2018 after playing Adam Barton for 9 years.

The actor released a statement upon his departure stating: "I’ve had an amazing eight years working on Emmerdale and I've loved every minute of it.

"It was a really tough decision to take to leave but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Emmerdale for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too."

Adam Thomas played Adam Barton in Emmerdale
Adam Thomas played Adam Barton in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Was Adam Thomas in Coronation Street?

Adam Thomas has not appeared in Coronation Street, however his real-life brother Ryan Thomas was a regular in the soap.

Ryan first joined the cobbles in 2000, playing the role of Jason Grimshaw. The actor tackled emotional storylines including being a murder suspect and having a tumultuous relationship with Sarah Platt.

After 16 years in the role, Ryan left Coronation Street in 2016 and went on to star in Neighbours in 2017. He also won the 22nd series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

Ryan Thomas played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street for 16 years
Ryan Thomas played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street for 16 years. Picture: ITV

Is Adam Thomas married and does he have any kids?

Adam Thomas is married to Caroline Daly and the couple have two children, Teddy, eight, and daughter Elsie-Rose, five.

The actor and his wife regularly update their Instagram followers with sweet snaps of their family.

What is Adam Thomas doing now?

Adam Thomas has continued to appear on our television screens, most recently reprising his role of Donte Charles in the Waterlooo Road reboot.

The show is a family affair with Adam's niece Scarlett Thomas and his son Teddy also having starring roles in the school drama.

The TV favourite has also hosted the Global Player podcast Mancs on the Mic alongside his brothers Ryan and Scott.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Marshall Hamston dealt with some big Emmerdale storylines during his time on the soap

Who is Emmerdale's Marshall? Inside actor Max Fletcher's real life

TV & Movies

Josie Gibson has spoken out about her love life

Who is Josie Gibson's new boyfriend?

BBC's Wolf cast including Molina, Honey and Lucia

BBC Wolf's confusing ending explained

TV & Movies

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has shared her diagnosis

Celine Dion health update: What is her illness Stiff Person Syndrome?

Trending on Heart

Sunbed wars: The unexpected problem plaguing holidaymakers

Sunbed wars: The unexpected problem plaguing holidaymakers

News

Full cast of BBC series Wolf and where you recognise them from

Wolf: Full cast of BBC series and where you recognise them from

TV & Movies

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill [Stock Image]

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her body image struggles

Molly-Mae Hague says she's 'happy' with post-baby body after image struggles

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say' [Stock Images]

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say'

Parenting

Yolande Trueman made a surprise appearance in EastEnders this week

Who plays Yolande Trueman in EastEnders and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

The guest brought along a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers

Antiques Roadshow guest stunned over valuation of Queen Victoria's underwear

TV & Movies

Who is Sandra Bullock's partner, what is ALS and how did Bryan Randall he die?

Sandra Bullock partner: Who is Bryan Randall and what is ALS?

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Joanne Clifton talks putting her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Joanne Clifton puts her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast

Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

TV & Movies

Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street

Coronation Street: Is Lucy Fallon returning as Bethany Platt?

TV & Movies

Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Robbie Williams reveals he wants cosmetic 'filler' following two stone weight loss