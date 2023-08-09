Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Adam Thomas was in Emmerdale for a number of years. Picture: ITV/Getty

Was Adam Thomas in Emmerdale, how long was he on the soap and why did he leave?

Adam Thomas has appeared in Waterloo Road and I'm A Celebrity, however he is best known for portraying Adam Barton in Emmerdale.

The actor, 34, joined the soap in 2009 and was involved in storylines including arson, fertility issues and his iconic bromance with Aaron Dingle.

Adam left the soap five years ago and has gone on to star in the Waterloo Road reboot as well as co-hosting I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

When did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale and what does he do now?

Adam Thomas has appeared in a number of TV shows. Picture: Alamy

Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Adam Thomas left Emmerdale in 2018 after playing Adam Barton for 9 years.

The actor released a statement upon his departure stating: "I’ve had an amazing eight years working on Emmerdale and I've loved every minute of it.

"It was a really tough decision to take to leave but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Emmerdale for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too."

Adam Thomas played Adam Barton in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Was Adam Thomas in Coronation Street?

Adam Thomas has not appeared in Coronation Street, however his real-life brother Ryan Thomas was a regular in the soap.

Ryan first joined the cobbles in 2000, playing the role of Jason Grimshaw. The actor tackled emotional storylines including being a murder suspect and having a tumultuous relationship with Sarah Platt.

After 16 years in the role, Ryan left Coronation Street in 2016 and went on to star in Neighbours in 2017. He also won the 22nd series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

Ryan Thomas played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street for 16 years. Picture: ITV

Is Adam Thomas married and does he have any kids?

Adam Thomas is married to Caroline Daly and the couple have two children, Teddy, eight, and daughter Elsie-Rose, five.

The actor and his wife regularly update their Instagram followers with sweet snaps of their family.

What is Adam Thomas doing now?

Adam Thomas has continued to appear on our television screens, most recently reprising his role of Donte Charles in the Waterlooo Road reboot.

The show is a family affair with Adam's niece Scarlett Thomas and his son Teddy also having starring roles in the school drama.

The TV favourite has also hosted the Global Player podcast Mancs on the Mic alongside his brothers Ryan and Scott.

