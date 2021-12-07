Emmerdale fans 'work out' how Aaron Dingle will return to soap after Danny Miller's exit

Aaron Dingle left Emmerdale last night. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Is Aaron Dingle leaving Emmerdale for good? And why has Danny Miller left?

Emmerdale fans were in tears this week when Aaron Dingle made an emotional exit from the village.

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller revealed he would be leaving the soap after 13 years playing Aaron to spend more time with his family and pursue other projects.

And on Monday, viewers watched as Aaron made the decision to say goodbye after his sister Liv (Isobel Steele) was arrested for boyfriend Ben’s murder.

Danny Miller left his role in Emmerdale this year. Picture: ITV

He announced he was going to stay with Moira’s son Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) for a while to move on from his heartbreak.

But some people think this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Aaron and are convinced he will return with a few other characters in tow.

Predicting that Aaron will bring back Adam to the village, as well as his ex Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), one Twitter user said: “Aaron has gone to find his best friend, the show hasn't been the same since adam and ryan left.

“I hope that all three of them will return to the show in the near future #emmerdale.”

Robert Sugden may return to Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Someone else said: “I will hugely miss Aaron but maybe someday Aaron & Robert will return together, I would love that, there is no one else for Aaron only Robert.

“Wishing @DannyBMiller all the best for the future.”

A third added: “So sad to see Aaron @DannyBMiller leave #Emmerdale. I hope some day he returns with Adam!”

Meanwhile, Danny faced an emotional goodbye with Liv after she appeared in court over the murder of Ben.

As Sam (James Hooton), Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) made their way back home after the hearing, Aaron stayed behind to speak with his sister.

Danny Miller is starring in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Aaron then told her he genuinely doesn’t know if she was responsible for Ben’s murder so can no longer support her.

Packing his bags and getting ready to leave, Aaron had one last chat with Cain (Jeff Hordley), where he told him he is planning on staying with Adam.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) then waved goodbye as Aaron drove out of the village listening to a cover version of Take on Me.

This comes after Danny opened up about his decision to leave the soap, saying he was excited to spend more time with fiancé Steph and their newborn Albert.

Danny Miller wants to spend more time with his family. Picture: Instagram

He told press: ​​"I've got my baby now and I'm getting married next year and it's felt like the right time to open a new chapter in my life - god, my nerves are going because I've not really told anybody!

"I'm very emotional about it, actually. It's been a massive part of my life and it's taught me lots of things.

He added: "I've been wanting to spread my wings for a while and a show like this gives me the opportunity to see what else happens after it and kind of start a new life with my family and see what happens."