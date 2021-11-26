Emmerdale's Meena Jutla could be caught out by iconic character after killing Ben Tucker

Meena killed Ben in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Ben dead in Emmerdale and what happened to him? Here's how Meena killed again...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Things got very tense on Emmerdale this week when Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) struck again.

This time around, it was poor Ben (Simon Lennon) who fell victim to her murderous ways after he caught Meena trying to drown Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

But is Ben really dead and when will Meena be caught out? Here’s what we know.

Ben was killed by Meena in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Ben really dead in Emmerdale?

Unfortunately, it looks like Ben has been killed by serial killer Meena.

The character was planning his exit from the village alongside boyfriend Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) but before he left, Ben came across footage of Meena trying to kill Victoria.

The pair ended up in a chase around The Hop building, before Meena slipped on some split wine and Ben escaped.

But his conscience was too much and Ben went back inside to see if Meena was okay.

After realising she was no longer on the floor, Ben went to check on the incriminating footage in his car, but it was gone.

Emmerdale viewers want Meena to be caught out. Picture: ITV

Meena then creeped up behind Ben and hit him around the head with a kayak oar.

The killer then took the bracelet Aaron had given to her victim as a trophy for her latest crime.

When will Meena get caught?

It is not clear when Meena will finally be caught for her crimes, but ITV bosses have hinted that Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) could have something to do with it.

After Ben’s shock death, as well as the murders of Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), Brenda decides to arrange a neighbourhood crime-fighting group called 'Emmer-watch'.

Emmerdale bosses have hinted Brenda could catch Meena. Picture: ITV

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) will also join in, so will the women finally be the ones to uncover the truth?

Well, Brenda served Meena at the café before closing time, so she could make the connection and confront the killer. Or will she notice Meena wearing Ben’s missing bracelet?

Well, viewers are desperate for someone to finally catch Meena, as one wrote: “How can meena sneak about and never get caught, I hope her end is coming soon.”

“So meena has killed yet again @emmerdale !! When is she going to get caught ?,” said another.

A third added: “When is that murdering meena gonna get caught, how can she keep getting away with it.”