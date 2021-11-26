Emmerdale's Meena Jutla could be caught out by iconic character after killing Ben Tucker

26 November 2021, 08:39

Meena killed Ben in Emmerdale
Meena killed Ben in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Ben dead in Emmerdale and what happened to him? Here's how Meena killed again...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Things got very tense on Emmerdale this week when Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) struck again.

This time around, it was poor Ben (Simon Lennon) who fell victim to her murderous ways after he caught Meena trying to drown Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

But is Ben really dead and when will Meena be caught out? Here’s what we know.

Ben was killed by Meena in Emmerdale
Ben was killed by Meena in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Ben really dead in Emmerdale?

Unfortunately, it looks like Ben has been killed by serial killer Meena.

The character was planning his exit from the village alongside boyfriend Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) but before he left, Ben came across footage of Meena trying to kill Victoria.

The pair ended up in a chase around The Hop building, before Meena slipped on some split wine and Ben escaped.

But his conscience was too much and Ben went back inside to see if Meena was okay.

After realising she was no longer on the floor, Ben went to check on the incriminating footage in his car, but it was gone.

Emmerdale viewers want Meena to be caught out
Emmerdale viewers want Meena to be caught out. Picture: ITV

Meena then creeped up behind Ben and hit him around the head with a kayak oar.

The killer then took the bracelet Aaron had given to her victim as a trophy for her latest crime.

When will Meena get caught?

It is not clear when Meena will finally be caught for her crimes, but ITV bosses have hinted that Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) could have something to do with it.

After Ben’s shock death, as well as the murders of Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), Brenda decides to arrange a neighbourhood crime-fighting group called 'Emmer-watch'.

Emmerdale bosses have hinted Brenda could catch Meena
Emmerdale bosses have hinted Brenda could catch Meena. Picture: ITV

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) and Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) will also join in, so will the women finally be the ones to uncover the truth?

Well, Brenda served Meena at the café before closing time, so she could make the connection and confront the killer. Or will she notice Meena wearing Ben’s missing bracelet?

Well, viewers are desperate for someone to finally catch Meena, as one wrote: “How can meena sneak about and never get caught, I hope her end is coming soon.”

“So meena has killed yet again @emmerdale !! When is she going to get caught ?,” said another.

A third added: “When is that murdering meena gonna get caught, how can she keep getting away with it.”

More Emmerdale News

Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory

Inside Emmerdale star Michael Wildman’s life away from soap with famous wife
Aaron Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2008

Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale and why is he leaving?
Danny Miller is starring in I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who is Danny Miller? I'm A Celebrity star's age, Emmerdale career and family life revealed

Celebrities

Emmerdale viewers think they know who Chloe's dad is

Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ Chloe's dad Damon Harris is linked to a past character
Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years

Danny Miller quits Emmerdale after 13 years ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint

Trending on Heart

The best Black Friday deals on trainers

Black Friday 2021 deals on trainers: Discounts on everything from Nike to Puma

Lifestyle

Adam Woodyatt is facing three weeks in the I'm A Celebrity castle for a six-figure sum

How much is Adam Woodyatt being paid for I'm A Celebrity and what is his net worth?
Richard Madeley had no choice but to quit I'm A Celebrity after he broke the 'COVID bubble'

Why did Richard Madeley quit I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Is there anything more Christmassy than a beautiful wreath?

Beautiful festive Christmas wreaths available to buy now, masterclasses and ideas to make your own

Christmas

Richard Madeley has left the I'm A Celebrity castle

Richard Madeley quits I'm A Celebrity

Make sure you remove your child's winter coat before buckling them in the car seat

Why you should never let your child wear a winter coat in the car

Lifestyle

Adam Woodyatt is currently divorcing his wife

Is Adam Woodyatt married?

Celebrities

We've got loads of ideas for purr-fect Christmas presents for your pets

Pet advent calendars, Christmas stockings and gift ideas for cats and dogs

Christmas

Here's how to watch your favourite Christmas films online

Best Christmas movies to stream now on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon prime

Christmas

A woman has refused to work Christmas Day just because she doesn't have children

Woman furious as she’s expected to work Christmas shift because she doesn’t have kids

Christmas

The Black Friday deals for NHS staff cover shops such as Ray Ban, River Island and The Body Shop

Who can use NHS Black Friday discount codes and which shops have offers?

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

This is how much Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital

I’m A Celebrity’s Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill overnight
Workers at Atom Bank can now work a four day week

UK company introduces four-day work week without cutting pay

Lifestyle

Ian Beale hasn't been on EastEnders since last year

Has Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt left EastEnders for good?