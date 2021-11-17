Danny Miller quits Emmerdale after 13 years ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint

Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years. Picture: ITV

Danny Miller has quit his longstanding role as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale to pursue other projects.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has quit the ITV soap after 13 years playing Aaron Dingle.

Ahead of his stint in this year's edition of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the actor confirmed the news at a press roundtable this week.

Danny - who made his debut in the Dales in 2008 - is said to be focussing on his family after welcoming his son Albert with fiancée Steph in October.

Danny Miller is appearing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: “Danny has been on the soap for a very long time and had been thinking about leaving.

“When I’m A Celeb came up he knew it was the perfect opportunity and would leave him financially secure.

“Becoming a dad to Albert has really changed his perspective on things.”

The 30-year-old became a dad for the first time last month, and he opened up about leaving his newborn to enter the I’m A Celeb castle.

“Steph and I had a long discussion about me taking part in I’m A Celebrity,” he said.

Danny Miller has played Aaron Dingle since 2008. Picture: ITV

“We were due to start IVF earlier this year and that would have meant the baby would have been due next March, so it wouldn’t have mattered.

“But then a miracle happened and Steph fell pregnant (without IVF). I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the Castle. I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph on her own but she is a midwife and I know our baby will be in perfect hands.

"She has been incredibly supportive and she knows what a great opportunity this is to take part.

“And so after lots of discussions, I’ve said yes!”

Back on Emmerdale, Danny previously quit his role in 2012, but returned in 2014.

Some of his biggest storylines include his unrequited love for best friend Adam Barton (Adam Thomas), coming to terms with his homosexuality and his relationship with Jackson Walsh (Marc Silcock).

When Danny returned in April 2014, he went on to have a relationship with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), as well as reuniting with his estranged half-sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and becoming her guardian.

Emmerdale is yet to reveal whether Danny's departure will be final or whether the door will be left open for him to return.