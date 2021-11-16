EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street

16 November 2021, 08:44

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie
EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Who plays Eve Unwin in EastEnders and what else has Heather Peace been in?

Heather Peace recently made her debut on EastEnders as Stacey Slater’s former inmate, Eve Unwin.

Eve befriended Stacey in prison after she was set up by her former best mate Ruby Allen.

The two women formed a close bond over the months, and even ended up getting married behind bars.

But who plays Eve Unwin and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Eve Unwin is played by Heather Peace
Eve Unwin is played by Heather Peace. Picture: Jack Barnes/BBC

Who is Heather Peace in EastEnders?

Heather Peace plays Eve Unwin in EastEnders who made her first appearance in the soap at the end of October.

Stacey was locked up after Ruby Allen accused Stacey of pushing her down the stairs and causing her miscarriage,.

Heather made a dramatic entrance when she punched Zack Hudson in the face, assuming he was Stacey's ex Martin Fowler.

What else has Heather Peace been in?

Heather bagged her first soap role all the way back in 1997 when she played Hotten County Primary School teacher Anne Cullen.

EastEnders' Heather Peace is also a musician
EastEnders' Heather Peace is also a musician. Picture: Instagram

Anne is best known for teaching Andy Hopwood, Robert Sugden and Donna Windsor for six months.

The actress - originally from Bradford - also starred in Coronation Street where she played the role of Ali in 2008.

Ali was a member of the mountain rescue team who were called to assist with the rescue of Liam Connor during a visit to the Lake District in January 2008.

Shortly after this, she went on to star in The Bill, while Heather has also had roles in shows such as Dangerfield, Thunder Road, London's Burning and The Devil's Tattoo.

Her other credits include Where the Heart Is, Casualty, Ultimate Force, Empathy, The Chase, Heartbeat, Blue Murder, Holby City, Doctors, Accused, Lip Service and Waterloo Road.

She is also a singer and has released two studio albums: Fairytales (2012) and The Thin Line (2014).

