Emmerdale fans recognise Andrea's mum Hazel from Coronation Street

Kate Anthony plays Hazel's mum in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy/ITV

Who plays Andreas mum in Emmerdale and what else has she been in? Everything you need to know about Kate Anthony...

Emmerdale fans were left wondering where they recognised Hazel from as she arrived in the Dales this week.

The mother of Andrea Tate made her dramatic debut as she attended her daughter's memorial service.

But despite Hazel causing a scene and banning Kim Tate from the event, viewers were distracted by the actress playing Andreas mum.

So, who is Hazel and what do we know about Kate Anthony?

Andrea's mum is played by Kate Anthony. Picture: ITV

Who is Andrea’s mum Hazel in Emmerdale?

Hazel is played by actress Kate Anthony, who previously played Pam Hobsworth in Coronation Street.

"Why has Pam from #Corrie turned up?,” said one person on Twitter, while another pointed out: "Kevin Webster's Stepmother."

A third simply wrote: "Familiar face,”

Corrie fans will remember Kate, 57, as Molly Dobbs’ aunt and fiancée of Bill Webster who arrived on the cobbles in 2008.

After Molly’s death in the infamous tram crash, Pam and Bill went travelling together and came back to Weatherfield engaged.

The pair separated after 2011 and never managed to tie the knot, with Bill moving to Germany.

Pam was last seen on the soap in 2012.

What else has Kate Anthony been in?

Kate is an actress from Leeds and has appeared in many TV shows over the years.

She has appeared in Doctors playing Ellen Murray, as well as Sparkhouse, Casualty and As Time Goes By.

Her other credits include Totally Frank, Heartbeat and EastEnders where she played Annie Grey.

Kate Anthony has starred in many TV shows. Picture: Alamy

In 2016, she also played a Braavosi woman in season 6 of the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Kate has also starred in a number of theatre roles including The Cherry Orchard with Judi Dench and The Odd Couple.

The actress also starred in Northern Broadsides' production of Rutherford and Son with Barrie Rutter, West Yorkshire Playhouse's Alan Bennett production of Untold Stories and the main role in Sheffield Theatres' production of Queen Coal.

As for her personal life, she is married to former actor and racing driver Gary Barak and they share two children.